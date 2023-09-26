Classic Rock Cover Songs: 5 Artists Who Put Their Spin on the Classics

Generally speaking, there are two types of cover songs. There are those that attempt to remain as faithful as possible to the original, mimicking everything from the arrangements to the instrumentation. And then there are those cover songs that treat the originals as nothing more than a lump of clay to be molded and reshaped in bold and unique fashion.

The cover songs we’ve listed below, for the most part, followed the latter path, and they end up revealing as much about the covering artists as they do about those who wrote and recorded the songs in the first place.

1. “Mr. Tambourine Man” by The Byrds

Bob Dylan released his version of his song “Mr. Tambourine Man” on his album Bringing It All Back Home, which arrived in March 1965. Dylan does a gentle, playful take on the song, with his acoustic guitar dancing in and out of the electric lead guitar of Bruce Langhorne. It’s one of the more genteel songs on an album where he started to bring more of a ruckus than what his folk fans were used to hearing.

Yet even before this version was heard, The Byrds were recording their take on the song for what would become their debut single. Only lead singer Roger McGuinn played on the track out of the group members (although David Crosby and Gene Clark were part of the vocal blend), as producer Terry Melcher decided on session musicians from the famed Wrecking Crew to fill out the sound. That assemblage came up with a folk-rock vibe that was novel at the time and would soon be mimicked by so many others who loved the combination of arresting lyrics and a backbeat with a rhythmic punch.

Although Dylan himself was always skeptical about the folk-rock movement, The Byrds became immediate superstars with “Mr. Tambourine Man,” which went all the way to the top of the charts.

2. “Summertime Blues” by Blue Cheer

Eddie Cochran was part of the first wave of ‘50s rock and roll; his life was cut short by a car accident just as his career was peaking. “Summertime Blues” was one of his most iconic songs, an affecting tale about a teenager’s endless struggle with authority and the older generation that takes place during the hottest months of the year.

The breezy rhythm, which became a Cochran trademark, coupled with the singer narrating as both the teenager and the adults in a kind of call and response with himself, created a song that’s more fun frustration than true angst. It was covered by many (The Who did a tempestuous version), but Blue Cheer, an American band that played a heavy version of psychedelic rock, made the most memorable stab at it, taking it to the Top 20 in 1968. The three-piece all get their turns in the spotlight, with drummer Paul Whaley pounding away, Dickie Peterson (who also sang) pumping hard with a fathoms-deep bass, and guitarist Leigh Stephens sending squalls of noise in every direction. It’s a complete transformation, and a thrillingly successful one.

3. “Stand by Me” by John Lennon

As was the case with just about everything else involving the four members of The Beatles in the ‘70s, lawsuits sullied the release of John Lennon’s 1975 album Rock ‘n’ Roll. The covers album was largely made to satisfy a complaint that dated all the way back to “Come Together,” a Beatles song that Lennon wrote and recorded with the Fab Four in 1969. (More on that song below.)

In any case, Lennon was an ardent lover of early rock and roll and R&B and put his all into the covers (some would say too much “all,” especially regarding Phil Spector’s production). Lennon’s take on Ben E. King’s soul classic finds him singing with conviction and gusto. You can almost imagine him going to his knees to get a little something extra when he needs to hit the high notes. Lennon’s version of “Stand by Me” snuck into the Top 20.

4. “Come Together” by Aerosmith

Speaking again of “Come Together,” Boston bad boys Aerosmith took a stab at this Beatles classic. The occasion for the recording was a forgettable one: Aerosmith recorded it as part of the misguided 1978 film version of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. And it might seem like an odd fit, what with Aerosmith’s reputation as raucous, shambolic hard rockers seeming to clash with the pristine image and music for which The Beatles were known.

Yet if there were a Fab Four song tailor-made for the Toxic Twins and company, it would be “Come Together.” It’s one of The Beatles’ grittiest songs, notable for John Lennon’s wailing vocals, the sultry groove, and George Harrison’s lyrical guitar work. Steven Tyler sings the stuffing out of the Aerosmith take, giving it every ounce of theatrics to play up Lennon’s cryptic lyrics. It’s one of the best remnants of a movie best forgotten.

5. “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

Quick quiz: What’s the only Bruce Springsteen song to hit No. 1 on the pop charts? Well, it’s a trick, because it’s not one The Boss recorded.

Bruce’s version of “Blinded by the Light” was one of the standout tracks on his 1973 debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. It’s a wordy tune that receives a soulful treatment from Bruce and his band. But Manfred Mann’s Earth Band, founded by British Invasion veteran Manfred Mann, veered in more of a grandiose prog rock direction.

Jettisoning many of the lyrics and taking artistic license with some of the others—and adding everything but the bathroom sink in the recording studio (including a brief foray into “Chopsticks”)—the Earth Band’s 1976 take on the song resulted in an unlikely spot at the top of the charts, rewarding the outfit in the biggest way possible for its daring.

