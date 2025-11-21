CMA Award Winners Joke About Making an “Actual” Country Album One Day

Although the CMA Awards produced several memorable moments on Wednesday, The Red Clay Strays seemed to steal the show with their performance of “People Hatin’”. While releasing the song back in October, the group had a milestone year in 2025. Even before walking into the CMAs, The Red Clay Strays won the New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards. But that wasn’t country music’s biggest night. Ending the year on a high note, they not only won Vocal Group of the Year at the CMAs, but promised to one day actually make country music.

That last sentence might sound odd, given they performed at the CMAs and won an award. How could a group that doesn’t sing country music win a country music award? That’s because The Red Clay Strays are often put into genres like country rock or delta blues.

Discussing winning the award backstage, frontman Brandon Coleman highlighted the unique style they brought to the stage. “We’re very thankful for it. We were a lot of different genres when we started playing together… I was the hick of the group. So country music has a very special place in my heart.” He added, “That’s the reason I always say we don’t really play country music — because when we get ready to make an actual country record, it’ll be country music.”

Fans Claim The Red Clay Strays Are “Too Cool” For Country Music

Forever thankful for being recognized by country music, Coleman’s statement about making an “actual” country record stemmed from his respect for the genre. “I think country music deserves to be recognized as a genre. So if you’re just playing rock n’ roll music but calling it country music, I think that’s doing country a disservice. That’s why I always say that.”

Looking at their performance at the CMA Awards, fans couldn’t get enough, as comments included, “They’re way too cool for the CMAs.” Another person added, “Congratulations Red Clay Strays! Beyond deserving of this award. You’ve come along way fast. Great song to perform at the CMA awards. Praise the Lord.”

If 2025 proved anything, it’s that The Red Clay Strays don’t need traditional labels to make an impact. Still, their promise of creating a fully authentic country album lingers as one of the most intriguing prospects in the genre. And when they finally deliver, it may mark a new moment for country music.

