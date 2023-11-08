CMA Awards Red Carpet Looks Over the Past Decade

Billed as Country’s Biggest Night, The CMA Awards find country’s biggest stars putting on their fanciest duds as they gather to be honored for their year’s work. On Wednesday night (November 8) the current crop of country stars will continue the tradition and do the same, strutting their stuff in front of a slew of cameras. Before we get to the big night, however, American Songwriter wanted to take a look back over the past decade at the fabulous fashions that your favorite stars chose to wear.

We’re sure the styles on the 2023 red carpet will be nothing short of stunning as they were in past years. So take a look at what country stars were wearing in the 2010s. You might see a style or two you can fondly reminisce about. Check out our gallery below.

2013

Taylor Swift
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Luke Bryan and wife Caroline
Miranda Lambert
Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild
Darius Rucker
Rascal Flatts

Photos by Larry Busacca/WireImage

2014

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks
Miranda Lambert
Dierks Bentley and wife Cassidy
Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren
Jason Aldean and wife Brittany
The Band Perry

Photos by Larry Busacca/WireImage

2015

Lauren Alaina
Jason Aldean
Jennifer Nettles
Florida Georgia Line and wives
Keith Urban
Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane
Hillary Scott of Lady A

Photos by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2016

Deana Carter
Carrie Underwood
Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris
Brothers Osborne
Old Dominion
Charley Pride

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2017

Reba
Dustin Lynch
Faith HIll and Tim McGraw
P!nk and daughter Willow
Jon Pardi
Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2018

Rita Wilson
Jordan Davis
Justin Moore
Scotty McCreery
Lady A and spouses

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

2019

Craig Morgan and wife Karen
Jennifer Nettles
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Brooks & Dunn
Morgan Wallen
Kacey Musgraves

Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

2020

Reba
Carrie Underwood
Kelsea Ballerini
Gabby Barrett
Darius Rucker
Ingrid Andress

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

2021

Kane Brown
Midland
Dan + Shay
Connie Smith and Marty Stuart
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Lauren Daigle

Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

2022

Lainey Wilson
Wynonna
Morgan Wallen
Elle King
Ashley McBryde
Jake Owen

Photos by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic and Jason Davis/WireImage

Main Image: Lainey by Sara Kauss Film Magic, Carrie by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA; Miranda by by Larry Busacca/WireImage

