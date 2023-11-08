CMA Awards Red Carpet Looks Over the Past Decade

Billed as Country’s Biggest Night, The CMA Awards find country’s biggest stars putting on their fanciest duds as they gather to be honored for their year’s work. On Wednesday night (November 8) the current crop of country stars will continue the tradition and do the same, strutting their stuff in front of a slew of cameras. Before we get to the big night, however, American Songwriter wanted to take a look back over the past decade at the fabulous fashions that your favorite stars chose to wear.
Videos by American Songwriter
We’re sure the styles on the 2023 red carpet will be nothing short of stunning as they were in past years. So take a look at what country stars were wearing in the 2010s. You might see a style or two you can fondly reminisce about. Check out our gallery below.
2013
Photos by Larry Busacca/WireImage
2014
Photos by Larry Busacca/WireImage
2015
Photos by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2016
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2017
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
2018
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2019
Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2020
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)
2021
Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
2022
Photos by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic and Jason Davis/WireImage
Main Image: Lainey by Sara Kauss Film Magic, Carrie by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA; Miranda by by Larry Busacca/WireImage