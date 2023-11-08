CMA Awards Red Carpet Looks Over the Past Decade

Billed as Country’s Biggest Night, The CMA Awards find country’s biggest stars putting on their fanciest duds as they gather to be honored for their year’s work. On Wednesday night (November 8) the current crop of country stars will continue the tradition and do the same, strutting their stuff in front of a slew of cameras. Before we get to the big night, however, American Songwriter wanted to take a look back over the past decade at the fabulous fashions that your favorite stars chose to wear.

We’re sure the styles on the 2023 red carpet will be nothing short of stunning as they were in past years. So take a look at what country stars were wearing in the 2010s. You might see a style or two you can fondly reminisce about. Check out our gallery below.

2013

Taylor Swift Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Luke Bryan and wife Caroline Miranda Lambert Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild Darius Rucker Rascal Flatts

Photos by Larry Busacca/WireImage

2014

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks Miranda Lambert Dierks Bentley and wife Cassidy Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Jason Aldean and wife Brittany The Band Perry

Photos by Larry Busacca/WireImage

2015

Lauren Alaina Jason Aldean Jennifer Nettles Florida Georgia Line and wives Keith Urban Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane Hillary Scott of Lady A

Photos by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2016

Deana Carter Carrie Underwood Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris Brothers Osborne Old Dominion Charley Pride

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2017

Reba Dustin Lynch Faith HIll and Tim McGraw P!nk and daughter Willow Jon Pardi Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

2018

Rita Wilson Jordan Davis Justin Moore Scotty McCreery Lady A and spouses

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

2019

Craig Morgan and wife Karen Jennifer Nettles Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Brooks & Dunn Morgan Wallen Kacey Musgraves

Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

2020

Reba Carrie Underwood Kelsea Ballerini Gabby Barrett Darius Rucker Ingrid Andress

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

2021

Kane Brown Midland Dan + Shay Connie Smith and Marty Stuart Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Lauren Daigle

Photos by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

2022

Lainey Wilson Wynonna Morgan Wallen Elle King Ashley McBryde Jake Owen

Photos by Sara Kauss/FilmMagic and Jason Davis/WireImage

Main Image: Lainey by Sara Kauss Film Magic, Carrie by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA; Miranda by by Larry Busacca/WireImage