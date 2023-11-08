Jelly Roll Reveals What Makes Him Nervous About Being Nominated for Multiple CMA Awards

The 2023 CMA Awards are tonight. It will, without a doubt be a big night for Jelly Roll and he knows it.

Jelly Roll has been performing for crowds of varying sizes for decades. Most recently, he sold out amphitheaters and arenas across the country on his Backroad Baptism Tour. At the same time, the Antioch, Tennessee native is no stranger to awards shows. In September, he took home four trophies at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards. Now, he’s the second-most-nominated artist at the CMA Awards.

Originally, Jelly Roll received nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year, and New Artist of the Year. “Need a Favor” was up for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year. Additionally, his duet with Lainey Wilson, “Save Me,” was up for Musical Event of the Year. However, Lainey Wilson and HARDY’s “wait in the truck” won Musical Event and Music Video of the Year this morning.

With three trophies still up for grabs, Jelly Roll is nervous. He discussed his nervousness with Audacy’s Grunwald earlier today.

Grunwald asked, “Are you nervous?”

The question seemed to surprise Jelly Roll. “Yes I’m nervous!” he stated emphatically. He added, “I was telling my wife tonight that I think I’m going to wear a hat just because I know I’m going to be sweating.”

He continued, “I’m nervous just sitting here talking about it. This is crazy.” Then, he explained why he’s so nervous despite his prior accomplishments. “It’s different than some of the other awards shows I’ve been a part of because they were fan-voted. This is different, man. This means the people inside this business are cheering for you. It’s a big honor.”

Jelly Roll will have plenty of time on the stage tonight. He’ll open the CMA Awards by performing the Single of the Year nominated song “Need a Favor.” Then, he’ll take the stage with K. Michelle to perform the Judds’ classic “Love Can Build a Bridge” later in the show.

