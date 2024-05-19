Who are the ‘American Idol’ Season 23 Judges? The 3 Favorites to Replace Katy Perry

With the season finale of American Idol airing tonight, the show will not only crown a winner but will also say goodbye to Katy Perry. Throughout season 22, judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Perry toured the country, helping find the next American Idol. And while fans enjoyed aspiring artists like Abi Carter and Emmy Russell, the season seemed to surround Perry. Having been a part of the show for seven years, the producers have the task of finding a replacement for one of American Idol’s favorite judges. Although no announcement has been made, here are the top contenders to take her seat next season.

Does Meghan Trainor Have Ryan Seacrest Vote?

While American Idol has changed judges numerous times over the years, the single constant has been host Ryan Seacrest. There from the beginning, the host discussed seeing Perry leave. He told Fox News, “She just brought an amazing generosity and love and big heart, that kind of spirit to the show. To whoever comes in, we hope they’ll have that same kind of impact.” And it appears that if Seacrest made the decision – it might go to singer Meghan Trainor. Expanding on the idea, the host said, “She was very good. Meghan is a super talent, too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun, and she’s spontaneous.”

The Country Star Who Already Accepted The ‘American Idol’ Judge Seat

Although getting high praise from Seacrest, Trainor isn’t the only name in the running as many suggested country star Jelly Roll. Given his honest and lovable nature, Jelly Roll could easily fit in beside Bryan and Richie. Speaking with People, Jelly Roll admitted that while no producer reached out, he’s already taken the job. When asked if he would take the job, the singer said, “Of course! Consider?! I’ve accepted the job, and they haven’t offered it.”

A Rock Icon Named the Top Contender

Recently, another top name in music surfaced as rumors suggested Jon Bon Jovi was a top contender to replace Perry. With years of experience in the music industry, the addition of Bon Jovi would not only benefit the contestants but also the show’s ratings. But there seems to be a snag as one insider suggested the singer looked for a $25 million payday. That seems like a small price to pay as the source explained, “A living legend with undeniable charisma, he possesses all the qualities necessary to command the stage and captivate TV audiences.”

While the producers continue their search, don’t miss the season finale of American Idol, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

(Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)