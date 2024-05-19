When Does the Next Season of ‘American Idol’ Start? Season 23 Premiere Details

With the season finale of American Idol airing tonight, the episode will not only crown the next winner but also say goodbye to Katy Perry. A constant judge on the show since it was revived, Perry gained a great deal of love and praise from fans over the seasons. And to make it better, her friendship between Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan made the show both heartwarming and entertaining. But sadly, Perry announced her exit from the show following the end of season 22. While a winner will be announced, fans are already looking ahead to season 23, a new judge, and new contestants. But when will the new season premiere – here are all the details.

While the future of every show rest of ratings and fan reception, on May 10, American Idol shared the news on Instagram that the hit show would return for season 23. Renewed by ABC, fans shared their excitement about another season. But the main question remains – who will replace Perry? Although no answer has been given, it seems fans will have to wait until the new season to find out. And when exactly does the new season air?

‘American Idol’ Loves February

Given that season 22 airs the season finale on Sunday, American Idol hasn’t released the premiere date for season 23. But that doesn’t mean fans don’t have an idea of when they should expect to see the new judge. When looking at past seasons of the show, American Idol loves to kick start a new season around mid-February. Taking a trip into the past, seasons 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22 all aired in mid to late February. For season 18, it premiered on February 16, and for season 22, it started on February 18. So, while keeping details on the new season under wraps, fans should expect a new lineup of constants around February 2025.

Sharing their excitement about the renewal, fans offered their own suggestions about season 23 as comments included, “@katyperry and Luke and Lionel are and will always be the A Team! I wish Katy would reconsider and stay!! But if not- then my next wish would be Paula Abdul! Need someone with that special empathy + keen advice.” Another person wrote, “@kellyclarkson for katy’s replacement!!! that would be aaaamazing.” And one fan suggested, “Bring back the OG judges.”

With a new season already in the works and a new judge on the way, season 23 is looking to be full of surprises.



