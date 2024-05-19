3 Quick Facts About ‘American Idol’ Finalist Abi Carter

American Idol finalist Abi Carter is slated to be a rising star in the wake of her time on Season 22 of the music competition show. In fact, she’s been gaining fans and traction on the show since her audition performance of “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish. She’s covered some amazing tracks during her time on the show, and she just released her new original song “This Isn’t Over” just a few days ago. Whether or not Carter wins, she’s become a true fan favorite with a promising career ahead of her. Let’s take a look at a few fast facts about the potential American Idol winner!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. She’s a Lifelong Music Fan

The 21-year-old Indio, California native said she grew up in a home that was always filled with music. This led to a lifelong adoration of listening to and creating music herself. She would sing at her church, compete professionally, and enter talent shows throughout her childhood. Her mother even noted that before she was born, she was “humming through the ultrasound during one of her mother’s doctor visits.”

2. She Has Major Academic Achievements

Carter graduated from California State University San Bernardino (Palm Desert) with a degree in psychology. She also graduated Summa Cum Laude. In a recent interview, Carter said that she was homeschooled for a while. Previously, she attended George Washington Charter School in California.

3. She’s Inspired By Musical Women

Someone of Abi Carter’s caliber and talent will always be inspired by someone, and Carter has a few role models when it comes to music and singing on American Idol. Specifically, she’s said that she looks up to women in music. A few figures include Taylor Swift, Sara Bareilles, Gracie Abrams, and Lizzy McAlpine. This mix of artists certainly makes sense considering Carter’s singing style.

(Featured Image American Idol 2024, n.d.)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.