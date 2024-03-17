Cockney Rebel’s Steve Harley Dead at 73 After Canceling Shows Due to Chronic Disease

While performing on stage for over 50 years and sharing songs like “Judy Teen”, “Mr. Soft” and “Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me)”, Steve Harley, known for being the frontman of Cockney Rebel, sadly passed away at the age of 73. Although the singer continued to perform until recently, he eventually canceled concerts due to receiving treatment for cancer. Battling through the cancer, he hoped to return to the stage next year. But on Sunday, his daughter, Greta, broke the news that he passed away “peacefully at home, with his family by his side.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Releasing an official statement after his passing, Greta wrote, “We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and father has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side. The birdsong from his woodland that he loved so much was singing for him. His home has been filled with the sounds and laughter of his four grandchildren.”

Listing the numerous titles he held over the years, Harley’s daughter continued her tribute to the singer. “Stephen. Steve. Dad. Grandar. Steve Harley. Whoever you know him as, his heart exuded only core elements. Passion, kindness, generosity. And much more, in abundance.” Greta concluded, “We know he will be desperately missed by people all over the world, and we ask that you respectfully allow us privacy to grieve.”

Steve Harley Continued To Perform And Battle Cancer

Back in December, Harley discussed his ongoing battle with cancer, explaining how his doctors were pleased with the treatment plan. At the time, he said, “I’m fighting a nasty cancer. My oncologist is pleased with the treatment’s effects so far. It’s tiresome, and tiring. But the fight is on. And thankfully the cursed intruder is not affecting the voice. I sing and play most evenings.”

Just last month, Harley took a moment to honor radio personality Steve Wright, who passed away on February 12, 2024. He remembered the DJ, writing, “The news of Steve Wright’s death has shattered me. We knew each other since the early Sixties. Steve managed to be both the guy down the street and a pro working on a higher plane at one and the same time. He made it all seem so easy. My loving best wishes and deepest sympathy go to his family.”

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)