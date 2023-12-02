Watch: Toby Keith Goes Behind the Scenes of Return Performance at People’s Choice Country Awards

A part of the country music scene since 1993, Toby Keith seems to love nothing more than performing in front of a roaring audience. But in June 2022, he announced he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. Having to take a step back from the spotlight to focus on treatment, the singer surprised fans in September with his first public performance in more than a year at the People’s Choice Country Awards. Keith recently shared footage of his preparation for that return engagement.

While battling cancer comes with a mountain of challenges, Keith seemed adamant about returning to the stage and performing once again. When discussing his treatment, the singer admitted, “It’s a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down. It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero, but I feel good today.”

Not wanting the cancer to control his life, he waited until the right moment to make his return to the stage. And just like the Toby Keith country music knows and loves, he made sure to make it memorable.

A look behind the scenes at Toby's trip to Nashville for the @NSAIofficial Nashville Songwriter Awards & @peopleschoice Country Awards a few weeks ago. #DontLetTheOldManIn pic.twitter.com/NcpuXzRUUz — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) December 2, 2023

Inspiring Others With Cancer

Although many remember his performance at the People’s Choice Country Awards, Keith shared a video—which can be watched above—on social media. In it, the singer revealed just how much work it takes to put on a single performance. Not to mention, he is continuing his cancer treatment. Still, that didn’t stop the icon from joking, laughing, and enjoying the spotlight once again.

Besides preparing for a string of concerts later this month in Las Vegas, Keith shared how he inspired others also struggling with cancer. “I’ve been going through my cancer fight for the last couple of years, and it’s really inspiring for a lot of people. And coming back on TV for the first time and performing live in front of a live audience, I thought it was fitting.”

Keith announced in June his tumor had shrunk and the cancer treatment was moving in a positive direction.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images