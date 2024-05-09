Kane Brown Sends Country Back to the Pop Charts with “Miles On It” Featuring Marshmello

Kane Brown and Marshmello are making history with their new single “Miles On It.” The song has hit No. 1 on both the pop and country charts, making the two the first male artists to accomplish this feat. They are also the only artists besides Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to top both charts simultaneously.

This is the second collaboration between Brown and Marshmello, following their hit “One Right Thing” from 2019. It hit the Top 10, making it Brown’s first Top 10 hit on the Top 40 chart. Currently, Brown is on his In The Air Tour, which will continue after a stop in Texas to perform at the ACM Awards on May 16.

As for Marshmello, the DJ is wrapping up his Mellodeath Tour with SVDDEN DEATH, which supported the release of their collaborative album Mellodeath Tapes Vol. 1. He also released his most recent album, Sugar Papi, in 2023, his first Latin album. For that album, Marshmello won Best Crossover Artist of the Year at the Latin Billboard Awards and AMAs.

Kane Brown is Heading to Disney to Mentor American Idol Contestants

In other news, Kane Brown will be mentoring the remaining American Idol contestants as the show winds down and gets closer to crowning its winner. Brown made the announcement on May 8, sharing on social media that he would be mentoring the Top 5 contestants.

Fans took to the comments section of Brown’s post to share their excitement. One fan wrote, “He’s going to bring out the best in [Triston Harper],” referring to the 15-year-old favorite.

Additionally, the May 12 episode of the show is Disney night, where each contestant will sing two classic Disney songs. Jack, Abi, Triston, Will, and Emmy—the remaining Top 5—are heading to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, where they will enjoy the parks but also get in the Disney mindset and receive advice from Kane Brown. Additionally, actress Jenifer Lewis will make an appearance to sing the song “Dig a Little Deeper” from her movie The Princess and the Frog.

Two of the contestants will be eliminated by the end of the nearly three-hour episode, and the remaining Top 3 will head on to the ultimate finale.

Featured Image by Manny Carabel/Getty Images