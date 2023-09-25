Cody Johnson Is Bringing ‘Leather’ on Tour in 2024

Cody Johnson is ready to hit the road in 2024 as he announced a slate of new tour dates.

The country star has announced the Leather Tour, named after his upcoming album, which is set to kick off on January 19, 2024 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

From there, the concert showcase will take him to festivals and arenas across the United States. The artist has announced 13 dates thus far with more to presumably be announced later on.

Dillon Carmichael and Justin Moore are set to open up for all the tour dates except on February 10 in Arkansas, where Moore will be replaced by Chris Janson.

During the 2023 CMA Fest, Johnson hinted that he might have a collaboration in the works with Jelly Roll, according to Taste of Country. “Respect is mutual, and real recognizes real. So absolutely, we’ve talked about working together,” he said at the time. “I can’t reveal all the surprises, but there’s definitely been some songs that we’ve sat and listened to, to where they speak to him as much as they speak to me. So, you’ll see something from us very soon.”

The country artist is set to perform at the 45th annual Golden Spur Award Honors that celebrates the spirit of the American Rancher on November 3 at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences, as reported by Everything Lubbock.

In a quote obtained by the website, Jim Bret Campbell, the Executive Director of the Ranching Heritage Association and National Ranching Heritage Center said, “With special guest Cody Johnson adding his musical talent to the night, we are sure it’s going to be a memorable celebration of ranching heritage.”

Johnson’s new album Leather is set to release on November 3.

Check out the tour dates below.

Jan. 19 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Jan. 20 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Jan. 26 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

Jan. 27 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Desert Diamond Arena

Feb. 2 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 9 — Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

Feb. 10 — N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 16 — Sunrise, Fla. @ Amerant Bank Arena

Feb. 17 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 16 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena @ BJCC

June 1 — Panama City Beach, Fla. @ Gulf Coast Jam

June 14 — N. Lawrence, Ohio @ The Country Fest

July 11 — Ft. Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert @ Hickory Hills Lakes

