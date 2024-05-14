Watch Maddi Jane Bring a “GRAMMY-Level Performance” to ‘The Voice’ Stage With Tate McRae’s “Greedy”

Ready to show off her star power, Maddi Jane performed during The Voice semi-final round with Tate McRae’s “Greedy.”

Bringing her incredible stage presence, the Team Chance contestant and Chicago Native revealed her vocal range while dancing on the stage with the backup dancers.

The performance earned a standing ovation from all The Voice coaches. Chance the Rapper quickly shared his thoughts by stating, “That was insane. That was incredible. We talked about trying to make sure that we didn’t have to sacrifice the vocal for the choreography. You made sure all your harmonies, all your intentional moments were there.”

Chance the Rapper then declared that Maddi Jane’s performance was a GRAMMY-level performance.

Many of The Voice fans responded to the performance by praising Maddi. “Maddi Jane Loved this set. That first high note gave me chilis,” one fan wrote. “She is so confident, stage presence, great Pop vibes. Not her best vocal with the falsetto parts but gave a great performance that shined on the big notes.”

Maddi Jane Loved this set. That first high note gave me chilis. She is so confident, stage presence, great Pop vibes. Not her best vocal with the falsetto parts but gave a great performance that shined on the big notes.#TheVoice #VoiceSemiFinal — Robert Anton (@SoUWanaBaSinger) May 14, 2024

Another fan also wrote, “Maddi Jane is a pop artist! Gwen mixed with Rhianna, and the beauty of it is that I can’t think of the right mashup, which means she’s completely unique.”

However, not everyone was thrilled with her solo performance. “I did not care for that performance,” one critic wrote. “As you could barely hear the words she was singing to whatever song she was singing.”

Many of The Voice contestants were confident that Jane’s solo performance was the best of the evening.

Along with her solo performance, Maddi Jane also took to The Voice stage alongside Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen with The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven.” The exciting performance was inspired by the upcoming film If starring Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and Cailey Fleming.

