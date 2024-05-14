The Voice’s Serenity Arce “Proves She’s a Star in the Making” With Personal Take on Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends”

Bringing her intense vocals to The Voice stage, Team Chance’s Serenity Arce sings Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love).”

While performing the acoustic version, the Jupiter, Florida native showed off her range as the live audience swayed their arms in the air.

Reba McEntire quickly praised Serenity Arce, telling her she looked absolutely gorgeous and she sang so beautifully. “You won before you even started singing with the approval of your brother,” the country icon commented, referring to the contestant’s brother being absolutely confident in her vocals. “It is so important to have the approval of your siblings. It’s so important – so way to go!”

McEntire put her thumbs up at the end of her critique, seemingly showing her seal of approval.

Chance the Rapper then stated he was proud and it was the perfect song choice. “Bravo!” he said.

The Voice fans also sounded off about Serenity Arce and her performance. One fan even stated, “Serenity Arce looking & sounding amazing. This felt so personal with that cry front & center. Sounded really good. She always has such pure emotion, facial expressions, sensitivity on the melody. So good!”

Other fans described Arce as being both angelic and a force on the show. Another fan wrote, “I wanna say this serenity performance is good and she is delivering [an] incredible vocal performance tonight and definitely deserves to be in the voice finale and serenity is definitely a star in the making.”

A now Serenity admirer added, “Forgot for a bit that I was even watching The Voice during Serenity’s performance! It was so beautifully done, and she gave such incredible vocals. Loved it!!”

Safe to say The Voice fans both in the audience and online were excited about Serenity’s rendition of Ariana Grande’s hit track.

