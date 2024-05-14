Nathan Chester Nails an Otis Redding Classic That Has ‘The Voice’ Fans Casting Their Votes

The Voice’s Nathan Chester belted his way into the top 9 with a soaring rendition of Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher.” The 28-year-old Chicagoan — whom coach John Legend has called “everything you want in a soul singer — established himself as an early season 25 frontrunner. And he hasn’t looked back. The Voice is barreling toward its two-part conclusion, set to air May 20-21. Tonight (Monday, May 13), the Top 9 vied for their spot in the top 5. And once again, Chester made a convincing case for why he belongs on the stage during finale night.

Nathan Chester Performs On ‘The Voice’

Previously, Legend praised his contestant for entering The Voice with a clear vision. “You knew who you wanted to be when you came to this show,” the “Ordinary People” singer told Chester. “You knew before you came to this show, and I love your commitment. Every time you come out here, you give everything.”

That was true yet again when Chester took the stage tonight. The soulful singer performed Otis Redding’s 1966 hit “Try a Little Tenderness.”

Nathan Chester is putting his unique flare on @OtisRedding's "Try a Little Tenderness"!! 🕺🤩 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/WN2wlSIDpv — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 14, 2024

“Nathan Chester just brought it!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter. “I love the new takes on oldies and he’s got my vote.”

Season 26 Coaching Lineup Announced

With season 25 winding down, some viewers are already looking ahead to season 26. On Monday (May 13), NBC announced its coaching lineup for fall 2024. Turns out, season 26’s coaching lineup will feature two familiar faces and two newcomers.

Reba McEntire will return to The Voice in the fall for her third season. However, the “Fancy” singer is the lone season 25 returnee in the lineup.

Additionally, Gwen Stefani will occupy her big red chair once again. The former No Doubt frontwoman has previously served as a coach in seasons 7, 9, 12, 17, 19, 22 and 24. She took season 25 off, presumably to focus on new music and No Doubt’s Coachella reunion.

Newcomers Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble round out the roster. Although both are new to the coaching roles, Snoop and Buble have appeared on The Voice before. The “Gin and Juice” rapper served as a mega mentor in Season 20. Meanwhile, the “Feeling Good” singer advised Shelton’s team all the way back in season 3.

Season 25 coaches John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay will not return in the fall.

