Watch ‘The Voice’ Favorites Nathan Chester, Bryan Olesen, and Maddi Jane’s Heavenly Trio Cover of The Cure

The competition has been fierce all season long on The Voice. Now, with nearly half of the remaining contestants facing elimination, it’s downright cutthroat. The top 9 finalists are hungry for that $100,000 cash prize and record deal with Universal Music Group. However, every season 25 contestant auditioned for the same reason — a pure, unadulterated love of music. During Monday’s (May 13) Live Semi-finals, contestants Bryan Olesen, Nathan Chester and Maddi Jane united to put their spin on a heavenly classic.

‘The Voice’ Finalists Take on The Cure Classic

“Just Like Heaven” was the lead single from the Cure’s seventh studio album, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me. The track brought goth dream-pop across the pond and gave the British alt-rockers their first U.S. hit. Inspired by frontman Robert Smith’s seaside trip with his now-wife, “Just Like Heaven” is floaty and dreamy and deceptively upbeat. However, in the hands of three Voice favorites, one social media user described it as “cute and trippy.”

“Fun & breezy,” the viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “They all sounded pretty good. Nothing too challenging.”

Olesen kicked off the vocals, joined later by Maddi and then Chester. The trio’s performance promoted the upcoming animated film “IF.” The fantasy flick, which drops Friday (May 17), centers around a young girl and her neighbor who find themselves able to see imaginary friends.

Not everyone was on board with their rendition, however. “They did nathan, Bryan & maddi wrong with that trio song….” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Bryan should have been given The Cure to tackle on his own. Nathan and Maddi were out of their comfort zones. #TheVoice — Mama Told You (@MamaToldYou3) May 14, 2024

Breaking Down John Legend’s Time as a Coach

With nine seasons under his belt, John Legend is season 25’s most senior Voice coach. He also is the lone champion among his colleagues Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay. However, the EGOT winner will take a step back for season 26, NBC announced Monday (May 13.)

The “Ordinary People” singer joined the series as an advisor in Season 12. He wouldn’t get his own big red chair until four seasons later. Since season 16, Legend has only set one season out. His nine-season tenure ties Kelly Clarkson for the third-most all time on the show. Only Adam Levine (16) and Blake Shelton (23) have more.

