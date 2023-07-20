Coldplay Add 2024 European Tour Dates

It has just been announced that Coldplay will be adding more European concert dates in June, July, and August of 2024. The new dates are for Coldplay’s European Tour 2024, which is part of their Music of the Spheres Tour.

Coldplay initially wrapped the European leg of their Music of the Spheres Tour with a show in Amsterdam on July 20. The band will be traveling to Greece, Romania, and Finland for the newly added dates.

Tickets for the European shows in 2024 will go on sale on Friday (July 28). Coldplay’s European Tour 2024 kicks off with a show at Olympic Stadium in Athens on June 8, 2024, and ends with a concert at Croke Park in Dublin on August 30, 2024.

Coldplay‘s Music of the Spheres Tour is a massive success and has currently sold approximately 7.5 million tickets across the world, reports Billboard. Before the group heads back to Europe, the tour will be traveling back to North America, and will also make stops in Asia and Oceania.

While the Music of the Spheres tour was stopped in Sweden earlier this year, Coldplay live-streamed a farewell message for Elton John. “Elton, from all of us here, from all the bands and all the artists that you’ve loved and inspired and helped, we just love you so much. We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us, everything you’ve done for the AIDS Foundation. Every time you’ve been kind to anybody,” Chris Martin said.

“For everything you’ve done for LGBTQ. Everything you’ve done for fashion and eyewear. Everything you’ve done for sexiness, and love and dressing gowns,” Martin continued. “Everything you’ve done for music, everything Bernie has done for lyrics, everything your band has done over the thousands of shows you’ve done. We love you so much, happy retirement, and we’re going to miss you so much.” Throughout their Music of the Spheres Tour, Coldplay’s performances have been filled with surprises such as this.

Check out the scheduled dates for Coldplay’s European Tour 2024 below:

JUNE

8 — Olympic Stadium, Athens

12 — Arena Națională, Bucharest

16 — Puskás Aréna, Budapest

22 —Groupama Stadium, Lyon

23 — Groupama Stadium, Lyon

JULY

12 — Stadio Olimpico, Rome

13 —Stadio Olimpico, Rome

20 — Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf

21 —Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf

28 — Olympiastadion, Helsinki

AUGUST

15 — Olympiastadion, Munich

17 — Olympiastadion, Munich

21 — Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

22 — Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Vienna

29 — Croke Park, Dublin

30 — Croke Park, Dublin

