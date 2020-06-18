Austin-based Collings Guitars adds two new models to their acclaimed T-Series: the 001 T and 002H T. These new Traditional variations of their classic 12-fret 00 models take a vintage-inspired approach to voicing and construction designed to produce a strong fundamental response, rounder treble notes and less overtone complexity compared to the signature Collings sound.

Collings 001-T Model

“The new Traditional Series variations of our classic 12-fret 00 take a vintage-inspired approach to voicing and construction designed to produce a strong fundamental response and open feel, with rounder highs and less overtone complexity compared to the signature Collings sound. The combination of an open slotted peghead, shorter 24 7/8″ scale length, and pyramid bridge paired with our ultra-thin nitrocellulose lacquer finish and newly redesigned neck support make for a woody and articulate voice that exemplifies everything we love about the T-Series. With a longer upper bout than its 14-fret counterpart, the 00 offers rich, balanced tone with excellent note separation, making it a fine choice for fingerstyle guitarists, singer-songwriters, or anyone else looking for a balance of comfort, volume, and responsiveness.”