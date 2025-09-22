Concert Review: Eric Clapton Showcases Solo & Cream Classics, Blues Standards at 2025 Tour Finale at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena

Eric Clapton wrapped up a brief 2025 U.S. tour with a sold-out concert on Saturday, September 20, in Uncasville, Connecticut. This was the British guitar icon’s first show at Mohegan Sun Arena since April 2013, and marked the end of his 2025 performance plans.

Clapton may have turned 80 in March, but his age didn’t show as he ripped off one blazing guitar solo after another throughout the evening. His voice also sounded strong, although most of the songs’ high notes were handled by his backing vocalists, Katie Kissoon and Sharon White.

Eric also made great use of his band, which featured bassist Nathan East, keyboardists Chris Stainton and Tim Carmon, second guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, and drummer Sonny Emory. The musicians were given plenty of opportunities to show off their talents during the show, delivering a variety of impressive extended solos.

The show featured a selection of classics and gems from throughout Eric’s long career alongside several blues standards.

The First Set

Clapton got the crowd going right off the bat with a rocking version of the 1968 Cream classic “White Room.” Eric sang the verses, while Kissoon and White brought some gospel and soul flavor to the choruses.

Next up was “Key to the Highway,” a blues standard first recorded in 1940 by pianist Charlie Segar. Clapton released his own version with Derek and the Dominos in 1970.

That was followed by the Willie Dixon-penned Muddy Waters classic “Hoochie Coochie Man,” which Eric recorded for his 1994 album Fron the Cradle. Slowhand delivered a blazing solo on this tune.

Clapton and the band then launched into a jam that suddenly morphed into perhaps Cream’s most famous song, “Sunshine of Your Love.”

Acoustic Set

Clapton then unstrapped his electric guitar and switched to an acoustic guitar for a seated unplugged set. East, meanwhile, played standup bass for the series of acoustic tunes.

The set began with the rollicking 1920s blues tune “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out,” which Eric also covered with Derek and the Dominos. The performance included an outstanding piano solo from Stainton.

Next was “Kind Hearted Woman,” the first of three songs by influential blues great Robert Johnson that Clapton performed that evening. Eric recorded a version of the tune for his 2004 tribute album, Me and Mr. Johnson.

Clapton then dipped into his latest studio album, 2024’s Meanwhile, performing “The Call,” an introspective 1999 folk tune by singer/songwriter Bob Neuwirth.

Slowhand got the crowd singing along with his Derek and the Dominos classic “Layla,” done in the blues-shuffle style he showcased on his smash 1992 live album Unplugged.

Another highlight of the acoustic set was a rendition of Blind Faith’s melodic 1969 gem “Can’t Find My Way Home.” East handled lead vocals on the tune, which was written and originally sung by Clapton’s Blind Faith bandmate Steve Winwood.

Eric brought the acoustic set to a close with “Tears in Heaven,” his emotional 1992 hit that paid tribute to his late son Conor. Four-year-old Conor died tragically in 1991 in an accidental fall from a New York City apartment building.

The Final Set

It was then back to the electric guitar for Clapton. First up, he launched into an inspired rendition of the gritty blues-rock tune “Tearing Us Apart.” Eric’s original version, which appeared on his 1987 album August, was a duet with Tina Turner. At the concert, Kissoon soulfully sang the late Turner’s vocal part.

Perhaps the musical highlight of the evening came next. Clapton delivered an emotional and textured extended solo during a performance of “Old Love.” The song, which was co-written with Robert Cray, appeared on Eric’s 1989 studio album, Journeyman. Incidentally, Clapton will be releasing a deluxe edition of Journeyman, featuring four bonus tracks, on November 21.

As the main part of the concert wound down, Eric and his band played a slightly slowed-down version of the Robert Johnson classic “Crossroads,” which Cream famously covered in 1968. Kissoon and White added some gospel/soul flavor to the performance.

“Little Queen of Spades,” another Johnson song Clapton recorded for his 2004 tribute album, brought the regular portion of the concert to a close. The performance included noteworthy solos by Stainton, Carmon, and Bramhall.

Clapton and his band then briefly left the stage before returning to play his J.J. Cale-penned 1977 hit “C*caine.” Eric delivered yet-another fabulous solo, while Carmon, Stainton, and drummer Emory also were given an opportunity to shine.

In recent years, Clapton has commented about considering retiring, but judging by his continued passion and undiminished musical abilities displayed at Mohegan Sun Arena, it doesn’t seem like Slowhand will hang up his six strings anytime soon.

The Wallflowers’ Opening Set

The Wallflowers, led by singer/songwriter Jakob Dylan (Bob’s son), opened all of the concerts on Clapton’s seven-date U.S. tour. The band’s set at Mohegan Sun Arena featured the roots-rock group’s best-known tunes, some deeper cuts, and a couple of cool covers.

The Wallflowers’ performance included versions of their 1990s hits “6th Avenue Heartache,” “One Headlight,” and “The Difference.” Dylan and company also played a well-received rendition of the ethereal Van Morrison classic “Into the Mystic.” Another highlight was their faithful cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “The Waiting.”

Eric Clapton, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT – 9/21/2025:

Electric Set:

“White Room” “Key to the Highway” “Hoochie Coochie Man” “Sunshine of Your Love”

Acoustic Set:

“Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out” “Kind Hearted Woman” “The Call” “Layla” “Can’t Find My Way Home” (Nathan East on lead vocals) “Tears in Heaven”

Second Electric Set:

“Tearing Us Apart” “Old Love” “Crossroads” “Little Queen of Spades” “Cocaine” (Encore)

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)