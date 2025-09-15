Concert Review: The Who Bid Farewell to New Jersey with Powerful and Poignant Show in Atlantic City

The Who wrapped up the first part of its The Song Is Over: The North American Farewell Tour on Saturday, September 14, with an inspired concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. The show originally had been scheduled for August 23, but was postponed because an unspecified illness in the band.

Before The Who began its set, a series of videos were played on the large screen behind the stage. They included a promo for the upcoming New York City premiere of Quadrophenia, A Rock Ballet, a dance production based on The Who’s classic 1973 rock opera, and a clip featuring singer Roger Daltrey discussing and encouraging fan to donate to the Teen Cancer America charity, which he and guitarist Pete Townshend co-founded.

As The Who took the stage, a video montage featuring archival film footage, photos, and audio interviews was played. The British rock legends then launched into their early classics “I Can’t Explain” and “Substitute,” complete with Daltrey’s trademark mic-cord twirling and Townshend’s windmill guitar strums.

The 81-year-old Daltrey’s vocals sounded mildly weathered but exceptionally strong.

Before playing the next song, Townshend apologized for The Who postponing the show. “It was ill health, and there was nothing we could do about it,” he said. “So, [we’re] sorry. But we’re back now!”

The Who’s 1978 hit “Who Are You” was next, featuring Daltrey playing rhythm, guitar as Townshend delivered some deft riffs and solos.

The Who’s Current Touring Lineup Showcased Some Strong Harmonies

The band’s touring lineup for the trek features guitarist/backing vocalist Simon Townshend (Pete’s Brother), keyboardist Loren Gold, bassist Jon Button, percussionist Jody Linscott, drummer Scott Devours, and backing singer John Hogg.

The group’s collective vocal talents were put to good use on The Who’s next song, the 1967 psychedelic gem “I Can See for Miles.” The tune began with a brief a cappella intro that featured Daltrey harmonizing with Pete and Simon Townshend, Hogg, Button, and Gold.

Townshend Reminisces, “Long Live Rock,” and Tommy Tunes

Townshend set up the next tune by acknowledging that The Who was on a farewell tour, and reflecting on his long history with Daltrey.

“I joined Roger’s band, which was called The Detours, in June of 1961,” Pete shared. He then explained that he remembered studying Shakespeare in school, and that the adage “The king is dead. Long live the king,” inspired him to “write a song about rock ‘n’ roll.” The Who then kicked into their 1970s fan favorite “Long Live Rock.” Townshend growled the lead vocals on the verses, while Daltrey sounded impressive as belt out the choruses.

Next up were two classics from The Who’s landmark 1969 rock opera Tommy—“Pinball Wizard” and “See Me, Feel Me.” Simon Townshend’s acoustic rhythm guitar strumming was a highlight of the first song, while Roger’s powerful lead on “See Me, Feel Me” was augmented majestically by the backing vocalists.

Who’s Next Interlude, More Classics and Gems

The Who then began dipping into its smash 1971 album Who’s Next, started with the deep cut “Love Ain’t for Keeping.” That was followed by the power ballad “Behind Blue Eyes,” one of several songs from the album that have become classic-rock radio staples. The group’s performance of “Behind Blue Eyes” included yet another segment that showcased the band’s harmonies.

Next was the Townshend-sung, R&B-tinged 1982 classic “Eminence Front,” from The Who’s 1982 album, It’s Hard. The band then powered through its 1965 proto-punk anthem “My Generation,” which was extended with a jam section that led into the It’s Hard deep cut “Cry If You Want.”

The Who kept things in the 1980s with its pop-rock hit “You Better You Bet,” from 1981’s Face Dances album.

The band then returned to Who’s Next for the gem “Going Mobile.” Before playing the song, Pete Townshend, who originally sang the tune on the album, explained, “Now I find it very difficult to play and sing [it] at the same time. I think it’s because … I am 80. So, my brother Simon sings it!” Simon Townshend proceeded to belt out a great rendition of the song, sounding uncannily like his older brother.

A Block of Quadrophenia Songs

Pete then announced that The Who was going to play some songs from Quadrophenia. He humorously sparred with a fan who yelled out a request for the song “I’ve Had Enough,” telling the audience member that wasn’t one that the band would be doing.

The segment featured four Quadrophenia tunes—“The Real Me,” “I’m One,” “5:15,” and “Love, Reign O’er Me.”

During “The Real Me,” the sound suddenly and oddly cut out entirely for a few seconds, although glitch didn’t stop the momentum of the show.

Daltrey, whose voice was sounding great throughout the majority of the concert, took it to new heights on “Love, Reign O’er Me.” After he brought the ballad to an end with an otherworldly scream, “Love!,” the crowd gave Daltrey, and the band, a standing ovation.

The Who’s Next Anthems

The Who then rocked the crowd with its two immortal Who’s Next anthems—“Won’t Get Fooled Again” and “Baba O’Riley.” Between the songs, Townshend sincerely commented, “It’s so great to play for an audience like you.”

Violinist Katy Jacoby, who was part of The Who’s touring lineup from 2019 through 2024, made a guest appearance at the end of “Baba O’Riley” stage to play the tune’s joyous solo.

The Finale

As the concert neared its conclusion, Townshend introduced the band. When he got to Devours, who had recently replaced longtime Who touring drummer Zak Starkey, Pete joked, “I’ve forgotten his name. It doesn’t matter, he just the drummer,” before yelling out, “Scott Devours!”

After explaining that percussionist Linscott had played on The Who’s 1989 “farewell” tour, Townshend quipped, “We’ll be back … in our wheelchairs, on our stretchers.” He quickly added, “No we won’t!”

The band then launched into the tune that gives the tour its name—the Who’s Next ballad “The Song Is Over.” The song’s lyrics were adjusted to thank the group’s fans as The Who bids goodbye to touring.

The show ended with Daltrey and Townshend alone on stage, Pete sitting on a stool with his acoustic guitar. The duo played the poignant song “Tea & Theatre,” from The Who’s 2006 album Endless Wire.

The tune includes the lyrics, “This story is done/ It’s getting colder now/ A thousand songs still smolder now/ We play them as one/ We’re older now … Before we walk from this stage/ Two of us/ Will you have some tea at the theater with me?” Roger added “and my mate” to the final line as he affectionately put his hand on Pete’s shoulder and patted his head.

Before leaving the stage, Daltrey addressed the crowd, while griping a bit about the onstage sound.

“There you have it,” Roger declared. “The last time we’ll have to play to such a wonderful audience in Jersey … in such a s—-y hall, with a band playing at the other end out of time with a band that’s playing this end.”

Whatever issues Daltrey wasn experiencing onstage, they weren’t apparent from where yours truly was sitting. The Who sounded pretty fabulous to me.

The Who’s Upcoming Tour Plans

The Who now heads to the West Coast for seven shows that will close out the 2025 farewell trek. Next up for the band are a pair of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angles, on September 17 and 19.

The outing previously was scheduled to end with a September 28 show in Las Vegas, but the band has just added a final gig on October 1 in Palm Desert, California. Tickets for the latter concert go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, September 17, at 10 a.m. PT. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, September 16, at 10 a.m. PT. Visit TheWho.com for more information.

The Who Set List, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ – 9/12/2025:

“I Can’t Explain” “Substitute” “Who Are You” “I Can See for Miles” “Long Live Rock” “Pinball Wizard” “See Me, Feel Me” “Love Ain’t for Keepin’” “Behind Blue Eyes” “Eminence Front” “My Generation” > “Cry If You Want” “You Better You Bet” “Going Mobile” “The Real Me” “I’m One” “5:15” “Love, Reign O’er Me” “Won’t Get Fooled Again” “Baba O’Riley” “The Song Is Over” “Tea & Theatre”

(Photo by Nadine Joy)