Coolio’s New Single and Music Video for “TAG ‘You It'” Released Posthumously

The last piece of musical content that the late rapper Coolio ever appeared in before his passing was released on Friday (March 17).

The estate for the “Gangsta’s Paradise” lyricist has unveiled a new music video for the single “TAG ‘You It’,” which features the rapper Too $hort (see the two in the studio last year, HERE) and DJ Wino. With the release comes the news of a posthumous album, Long Live Coolio, which is set to drop later this year.

The new music video for the single is, according to Coolio’s representatives, “the last piece of content Coolio appears in before passing.”

The video features Coolio and Too $hort in a boxing ring, surrounded by women. Sexual lyrics ensue. She nasty and I like that, raps Too $hort. Adds Coolio: Ragged, feet all fucked up, homie hopper, the neighborhood dump truck.

In 2022, the world was shocked to hear of the untimely death of the rapper, who passed away on September 28, 2022, from cardiac arrest. He was 59 years old. The late artist was known for songs “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “Fantastic Voyage” and “C U When You Get There.”

At the time of his death, Coolio (born Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) had been working with his longtime collaborator DJ Wino. The two were wrapping up studio recording when Coolio passed away. Long Live Coolio will mark the first album from the lyricist since 2009.

Prior to his death, the artist had recorded voice work for the cartoon series Futurama. There was a report after his death that he was working on new music in his “adopted home” of Ireland. That music seems to be coming out sooner than later.

Check out the first installment, the new single, and the video for “TAG ‘You It’,” below.

