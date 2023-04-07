Coolio’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for famed rapper Coolio was released earlier this week.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” lyricist died of a drug overdose, a source confirmed to TMZ. And according to a new coroner’s report, Coolio sadly had fentanyl, as well as traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system when he passed away.

In addition, Coolio’s history with asthma contributed to his death, as did his cigarette use, according to the report.

Coolio died on September 22. He was just 59.

Since he died, two works have been posthumously released from Coolio, including the song, “Do You Want It” and a music video for the track “TAG ‘You It’.”

The new music video for the latter single is, according to Coolio’s representatives, “the last piece of content Coolio appears in before passing.”

The video features Coolio and Too $hort in a boxing ring, surrounded by women. Sexual lyrics ensue. She nasty and I like that, raps Too $hort. Adds Coolio: Ragged, feet all fucked up, homie hopper, the neighborhood dump truck.

The late artist was also known for songs like “Fantastic Voyage” and “C U When U Get There.”

At the time of his death, Coolio (born Artis Leon Ivey Jr.) had been working with his longtime collaborator DJ Wino. The two were wrapping up studio recording when Coolio passed away. Long Live Coolio will mark the first album from the lyricist since 2009.

Prior to his death, the artist had recorded voice work for the cartoon series Futurama. There was a report after his death that he was working on new music in his “adopted home” of Ireland. That music seems to be coming out sooner rather than later.

Check out the first installment, the new single, and the video for “TAG ‘You It’” and “Do You Want It” below.

