Corey Feldman Drops New Music Video for “Without U” (Exclusive American Songwriter Premiere)

Corey Feldman has a long history in American pop culture. The new chapter is here today.

A heartthrob teen idol in the ’80s and ’90s, Feldman is known for starring roles in movies like Goonies, Stand By Me, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

But he also prides himself on his songwriting and musical performances. In fact, American Songwriter recently talked with Feldman about his first love of music, which you can read all about HERE.

Feldman had a long friendship with legendary songwriter and performer Michael Jackson before the King of Pop passed away. He’s gone viral for song performances on talk shows and he’s had both a tumultuous and rewarding career as a frontman.

His new song is an ode to love. And the accompanying music video, which American Songwriter is happy to premiere below, is a “short film” all about that.

Of his new single, Feldman tells American Songwriter, “As silly as it sounds, I’m excited for people to see my mushy gushy side in this short film. I have never actually shown this quiet sensitive side of my personal life before. It’s a vulnerability. I think it’s time to break down that wall for art and to show that all relationships have their ups and downs, but that’s real love. I’m grateful American Songwriter is supporting this more serious work.”

Sings Feldman on the new track, I promise you / I’m gonna be / loving you for eternity… I promise you / if there’s a storm / I’ll be the one keeping you warm / ‘Cuz baby it’s true / there is no me without you.

And as the actor-musician told us recently in our feature, “I always knew I wanted to keep making music for the rest of my life, whether anybody bought it or not. It’s never been about the money or succeeding. It’s only about doing what my heart told me was right. It’s a healthy process for me.”

He adds, “Music moves the soul. I believe that music at its very root is derived to lift our spirits. To teach us, to move us, and to bring us together. It’s a union. A marriage. When you find people who love the same music as you, there’s an instant connection.”

Check out the new music video below.

Photo courtesy Hello New House