There are few things greater than live music. Hearing singers and musicians hit every note of new and old songs under the roar of an enraptured audience is an experience all its own. But what happens in the hours and days after those musicians step off stage? The hours and days before they step on stage?

Country singer/songwriter Caroline Jones is pulling back the curtain on just that. Currently on tour with the Atlanta-hailing country rockers of the Zac Brown Band, Jones captured the in-between moments of touring across the United States (with a few shows in Canada, too). In one video diary, fans can hit the road with Jones and the Zac Brown Band for their Out In The Middle Tour, in addition to Jones’s That Girl In The Band Tour.

Jones welcomes you into her Summer Tour Diary by starting at the beginning, where any good story usually starts. The tour kicked off in Greenville, South Carolina, with a show at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Jones, narrating this moment, tells viewers that the whole crew has been intensely practicing for the past three days and that fellow country artist Marcus King is going to join the lineup.

Cut to epic reels of live performances—where Jones has rejoined the Zac Brown Band as their sole female artist in the eight-piece—and it’s difficult to peel your eyes away from the joy on the stage. Then, more clips roll in of performing at the iHeart Country Music Festival in Texas, the Louisiana Jazz Festival (where the Zac Brown Band filled in for Willie Nelson who had unfortunately contracted coronavirus right before), and numerous other performances.

Overall, Jones’s Summer Tour Diary contains all the “outtakes” and rarely-seen moments of the day-in-the-life of country music’s best. It also shows some of those epic on-stage moments that would give anyone a rush of adrenaline.

Check out Caroline Jones’s Summer Tour Diary here below.

Jones also recently chatted with American Songwriter about her 2021 album Antipodes and her latest song release, “Being A Woman (Is Like Being The Sun),” which you can check out HERE. Additionally, the remaining Out In The Middle Tour dates are listed below.

Remaining Out in the Middle Tour Dates:

Friday, August 12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sunday, August 14 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, August 18 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Friday, August 19 – Endicott, NY – En-Joie Golf Course

Friday, August 26 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Saturday, August 27 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Friday, September 23 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Saturday, September 24 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, September 25 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Friday, October 7 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Saturday, October 8 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday, October 9 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, October 20 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Friday, October 21 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Saturday, October 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Friday, November 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sunday, November 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Saturday, November 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Photo by Laura Tait