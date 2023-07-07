Cory Asbury Releases First New Music In Three Years with “Kind”

Written By Peter Burditt

Videos by American Songwriter

On Friday (July 7), Christian singer/songwriter Cory Asbury ended his three-year recording interlude by releasing his new song “Kind.”

“‘Kind’ grapples with what it means to truly be human,” Asbury discloses in a press release. “Loss, failure, and grace are what make life painfully beautiful… I hope this message resonates with others who may be battling their own struggles and I pray they find comfort knowing they are not alone.”

Asbury’s 2009 debut album, Let Me See Your Eyes launched his career. However, it was his 2018 album Reckless Love that landed him two Dove Awards, a Grammy nomination, and a spot on the top of the Billboard charts. Furthermore, the title track, “Reckless Love,” acquired him Billboard, ASCAP, and BMI Christian Song of the Year honors. After his career-changing album, the 37-year-old Christian singer took to Instagram in 2018, telling his fans “goodbye, everybody. ilysm,” and that he would be back in 2020.

Amidst this hiatus, Asbury wrote and recorded his follow-up LP To Love a Fool, which includes the gold-certified single “The Father’s House.” The entire album was released in July 2020.

Subsequently, Asbury took yet another break from recording and releasing music, as To Love a Fool was his last set of music released until now. Asbury’s new song, “Kind,” has brought along much anticipation in the genre. The singer bolstered this excitement by teasing the song on Instagram in January when he posted a video of him singing just a brief snippet of the song.

Asbury seems to be toiling within familiar thematic territory on “Kind,” as the song details the emotions left following love, loss, failure and grace. It’s these themes paired with his voice that has solidified Asbury as a revered artist within the Christian genre.

Listen to “Kind” below.

Photo Credit: Rachel and Connor Dwyer / Courtesy Paul Freundlich Associates