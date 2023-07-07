Is Kelly Clarkson Heading to Broadway?

While Kelly Clarkson has yet to grace the Broadway stage, she possesses a deep appreciation for the art form and has showcased her vocal prowess through numerous renditions of musical theatre songs throughout her illustrious career.

Videos by American Songwriter

As she settles into her new home in New York City to film upcoming episodes of her popular daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, the talented artist is now sharing her aspirations for Broadway, shedding light on her future endeavors in the renowned theatrical realm.

“I’ve been writing a show but it was more, I could be in it, but it was more of like a behind-the-scenes kind of thing,” Clarkson told TODAY. “I’ve been doing that for like a year and a half now but like, I’m interested in that. I think I would like my kids to get established here, me to get established here.”

“I love Broadway and that’s one of the main reasons why I did move here,” she continued.

During a TalkShop Live interview held in May, Clarkson also spoke about the idea of appearing on Broadway. “I’m in love with theatre and Broadway and all of that, and I never thought I’d get a chance to do anything like that, so eventually I would love to do something.”

Well-versed in the realm of musicals, Clarkson has graced her talk show with impressive renditions of various show tunes, such as “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress and “Losing My Mind” from Follies. Moreover, her popular hit single “Since U Been Gone” is currently making waves on Broadway in the production of & Juliet.

Clarkson has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles sold worldwide. She boasts an impressive tally of 11 top-ten singles in the US, as well as nine top-ten singles in the UK, Canada, and Australia. Making history, she became the first artist to conquer Billboard’s pop, adult contemporary, adult pop, country, and dance charts.

Additionally, Clarkson has showcased her talent as a coach on The Voice, appearing from the fourteenth to the twenty-first season, and then returning for the twenty-third season. Since 2019, she has delighted audiences as the host of her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Recognized for her contributions, she has been honored with three MTV Video Music Awards, three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards, five Daytime Emmy Awards, and a star on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp )