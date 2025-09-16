Country Gone Global: 4 Country Artists Who Aren’t From America

Most would associate country music with the United States, or maybe even Canada. After all, North America was the birthplace of the genre. However, there are a few country musicians out there that aren’t actually from North America at all. Let’s take a look at a few country artists who aren’t from America! A few of these superstars might just surprise you.

Gord Bamford

Gord Bamford is known for country hits like “Blame It On That Red Dress” and “When Your Lips Are So Close”. He is closely associated with Canadian country music and continues to produce tunes in the Great White North today. However, Bamford wasn’t born in Canada or North America at all. Bamford is technically from Traralgon, Victoria, Australia. Bamford moved to Alberta, Canada, when he was about five years old, where his mother would encourage him to pursue music.

Olivia Newton-John

The late great Olivia Newton-John was a multi-genre musician and multi-faceted superstar, known for her works in both music and acting. She was one of the best-selling musicians of all time back in the day, and she produced works that spanned pop, rock, and even country music. And despite having a pretty convincing American accent in many of her acting roles, this singer was actually born in Cambridge, England, and attended school in Australia.

Keith Urban

A lot of fans already know this fun fact, but country rock singer Keith Urban is actually from New Zealand. He was born in Whangārei, New Zealand, and moved to Australia as a child. Today, the “Somebody Like You” hitmaker holds citizenship in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

Morgan Evans

Country singer/songwriter Morgan Evans is another individual on our list of country artists who aren’t from America. Evans made it big back in 2017 for his hit song “Kiss Somebody” and continues to produce country tunes today. He was born in New South Wales, Australia, and raised there. After winning a music competition in 2007, Evans flew to Nashville to record a song, and that more or less kick-started his country music career and popularity in the US.

