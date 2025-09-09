Country Singer Stops Salt Lake City Concert To Break up Fight With One Simple Rule, “Hug Him Back”

While singers want their fans to have a good time at their concerts, some take it too far. Besides fans throwing items on the stage, others find themselves in the middle of an altercation. It’s always unclear what causes the heated exchange, but either way, performers like Wade Forster are too familiar with watching fans throw fists in the crowd. But unlike other artists, who usually throw them out, Forster decided to use the moment to offer some wisdom about how a single fight can cripple a friendship.

Videos by American Songwriter

Recently, Forster took the stage in Salt Lake City for what he believed was just another performance. But the country singer quickly noticed two individuals having a heated exchange. Not wanting to turn the concert into a crime scene, he decided to put an end to it. In a video shared on TikTok, the singer addressed the rowdy fans, insisting, “Hey, bygones are bygones. Shhhh! Listen! Listen. I’ve lost too many friends over sh*t like this, fighting over stupid sh*t like this. Don’t worry about his brother, I’m serious. Shake hands. I actually want you to hug now. Hug, hug. Hug, dude!”

@faithfullmer Another reason to love @Wade Forster 🫶🏻 he broke up a fight at his concert in SLC and stressed the seriousness of how one fight can ruin a night in more ways than one. BEST CONCERT EVER! I want to go to another one so bad I own this video #fyp #wadeforster #SLC #wadeforstermusic #aussie ♬ original sound – Faith Fullmer

Wade Forster Doesn’t Want His Concerts To Have a Bad Vibe

It seemed that one person wasn’t ready to let it go. But again, Forster made his thoughts on the matter simple. “Hug him back; otherwise, you’re out. Dude, Wade Forster shows are not f**king fighting shows. Okay? You’re going to behave? You promise me you’re going to behave.”

Although shining a light on the fans, Forster didn’t want to embarrass them. Instead, he wanted to teach them a valuable lesson. “What’s your name? Eric, please behave. What’s your name? Hey! I’m talking to you. Angel, you two behave. You know why? Because I’m from Australia, right? And when s**t goes to fighting, the whole f**king place gets a sh*t vibe. I’m being dead serious.”

With Forster only wanting the fans to enjoy his music and have a good time, he asked for nothing more than respect. “Can you respect me? I flew a long way to be here. Please, no, I want you to stay and have a good time. Dude, just hug it out… That’s what we like to see.”

By the time the dust settled, Forster made it clear – at his shows, the only thing worth throwing around is hugs.

(Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)