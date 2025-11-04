Country Singer “Victim of a Violent Assault” Outside of Utah Hotel, Cancels Remainder of Tour

With a career lasting over three decades, Todd Snider spent the years exploring genres like rock, blues, folk, country, and funk. Although a singer and songwriter, he also mastered the harmonica, which he often used during his shows. Back in October, Snider celebrated the release of his newest album, High, Lonesome, and Then Some, by hitting the road. While enjoying his new tour, it suddenly came to a halt after an incident in Salt Lake City, Utah. And sadly, the singer was forced to cancel the remainder of his tour.

The first news surrounding the incident with Snider came from the Commonwealth Room. With the singer expected to perform at the venue, they posted on Instagram that the show was canceled. “Due to injuries sustained in an incident last night, Todd Snider will be unable to perform at the Commonwealth Room tonight(Nov. 1) in SLC . We deeply apologize for the postponement and appreciate everyone’s understanding as he gets treated.”

Todd Snider Forced To Cancel Remainder Of Tour After Assault

While expected to only miss one show, Snider’s record label, Aimless Inc., offered another update. But this time – it was to announce the cancellation of the remainder of his tour. “We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the ‘High, Lonesome and Then Some’ 2025 Tour dates. Ahead of Todd Snider’s show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel.”

Again, details surrounding the assault remain a mystery, but with Snider sustaining serious injuries, fans offered their support. “Man. Big love to you Todd. That is messed up. Ya know you got the world on your side. Sorry for whatever darkness you encountered.” One person added, “This is awful. Todd the pacifist. This is so messed up. I’m so sorry to hear this. Praying for Todd.”

Needing to step away from the spotlight to focus on healing, Snider’s record label promised more information in the coming weeks. It even seemed they were hoping to continue the tour. “We hope to have more information on new dates soon.” For now, all eyes are on Snider’s healing, with fans sending love and looking forward to the day he can safely step back onto the stage.

