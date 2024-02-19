Singer/Songwriter Todd Snider to Release Live Acoustic Versions of All of His Albums for Free

2024 marks thirty years since singer/songwriter Todd Snider released his debut solo album Songs for the Daily Planet. Since then, he has released more than a dozen albums. Now, he’s looking to give back to his fans who have supported him throughout the last three decades. With that in mind, he’s releasing a whopping 14 live acoustic albums this year in what he’s calling the All My Songs project.

Snider isn’t going back and curating audio from his live sets and releasing them. Instead, he re-recorded all of his albums as solo acoustic projects. Throughout the year, he’ll release them to streaming services and as digital downloads on his website so fans can listen to them for free. The rollout starts this Friday (February 23) with Songs from the Daily Planet.

These releases will include more than the songs on the albums. Snider will also reflect on where he was in his life when he created the music. Longtime fans will find a deeper knowledge and appreciation for his work. At the same time, new listeners will learn the stories as they hear the songs for the first time.

The Origin of Todd Snider’s All My Songs Project

Snider started re-recording his albums during the pandemic. Starting in October 2020, he dedicated every Sunday to streaming music and stories to his fans and followers from his Purple Building Studio in Nashville.

“I came home and had this building in town where I had cameras and stuff. I’m not tech savvy but they could stream is the word, I think. Where you can turn on your computer and I’d be there like I was on TV,” he told Rolling Stone. “On Sundays, I would play for like 90 minutes and have a really good time. When I got done with them, they felt like 12 little busking concerts,” he explained. “It felt like art to me. Maybe not great art. I don’t think the first versions of the albums were great art, but art,” he added.

Snider also explained why he planned to give these recordings away for free. “I’ve put out so many records and all the songs have been out there, and it would have felt weird to charge,” he said. “It would have felt like, ‘Hey, I had this idea, and how about you give my money for all this.’”

Snider added that he won’t make any money off of this project. However, he added, “I think every month there’s a new bullsh—T-shirt on the website, an exit through the gift shop angle, I guess.”

All My Songs Release Schedule

Songs for the Daily Planet – February 23

Step Right Up—March 29

Viva Satellite—April 26

Happy to Be Here—May 31

New Connection—June 28

East Nashville Skyline—July 26

The Devil You Know—August 30

Peace Queer/Excitement Plan/Eastside Bulldogs/Crank It We’re Doomed—September 27

Agnostic Hymns and Stoned Fables—October 25

Cash Cabin Sessions Vol. 3—November 29

First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder—December 27

