3 Southern Rock Songs From the 1970s That Rev Us Up

When it comes to southern rock music, the genre may have never sounded better than it did in the 1970s. There was something both rough and rugged about the era and about the tunes it produced. There wasn’t enough time to groom your facial hair and have a killer car. It was one or the other. No time for band practice and laundry. We’ve all been there!

That’s why we wanted to dive into the 1970s catalog and pick out three southern rock songs from the decade that essentially define the sound. A trio of tracks that get us excited to rock and that pay off on their promise with hefty, twangy force. Indeed, these are three southern rock songs from the 1970s that simply rev us up.

“Tuesday’s Gone” by Lynyrd Skynyrd from ‘(Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd)’ (1973)

Lynyrd Skynyrd is often the band most people think about first when the subject of southern rock comes up—and with good reason. With their brash, bold style and their lyrics that often seem to highlight America’s southland, Lynyrd Skynyrd both honor and inspire the region they’re from. And while songs like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird” get a ton of love, “Tuesday’s Gone” is equally strong.

“Whipping Post” by The Allman Brothers Band from ‘Live At Fillmore East’ (1971)

You know a band is incredible when they can play their songs live and still blow your hair back. That’s just what The Allman Brothers did in this 1971 live release. Just look at the 11-minute version of “Whipping Post” with its extended solos, yearning lyrics, organ, and drums that bash into the night. It’s enough to get you speaking in tongues! Or just dancing to the groove. That’s southern rock prowess.

“Cheap Sunglasses” by ZZ Top from ‘Degüello (1979)

Of course, southern rock isn’t just restricted to places like Florida and Alabama. Enter: Texas. And when you talk Texas rock, you have to talk about ZZ Top. The masters of blues rock and goofy fashion. Case in point: this track about cheap sunglasses. Who doesn’t like a pair of dark black plastic shades? Well, ZZ Top put that love affair to lyrics in this romp. They’re just the best!

