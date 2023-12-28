Cynthia Erivo Honors Dionne Warwick With Soulful Performance of “Alfie” at Kennedy Center: “What an Icon”

Cynthia Erivo certainly knows how to put on a show. The singer gave a breathtaking performance of “Alfie” honoring Dionne Warwick at the Kennedy Center.

Written by Burt Bacharach and Hal David for the film of the same name, the 1966 tune has been covered a few times, but Warwick’s version ended up being the most enduring. Now, fans can add Erivo’s name to that list of artists.

Erivo gave it her all in a performance that many would describe as transcendent. Viewers had nothing but praise for the artist and her take.

One person wrote, “Her PLACEMENT. Her TONE. Lawd, if I had a 10th of that?!? I wouldn’t shut up. What an icon in the making honoring an icon.”

Another commented, “This was the performance of the night. STUNNING STUNNING STUNNING!!! Just look at everyone’s faces, utterly in awe of her.”

Still, another wrote, “She did it again. I’m tellin’ you that WOMAN HAS NO BOUNDARIES she is just magic. her tone, presence, everything!”

Cynthia Erivo Feels Liberated

In a video that has mistakenly been attributed to being about Renée Fleming (Dove Cameron honored her at the event), Erivo opens up about honoring Warwick. She said that Warwick encouraged her to perform her own take on the song.

“I feel like she’s given us permission to step outside of the box,” Erivo said backstage at the event. “The fact that her music has been able to crossover in so many different ways is really special. Not many of us get to do that,” Erivo said. “She’s just got this really singular voice. No one sounds like her, and I love that. It means we can all be our individual selves and still bring something beautiful to the world.”

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts honors talents across several different arts. This year’s honorees include Warwick, Fleming, as well as Billy Crystal, and Queen Latifah.

According to the program, “This year’s slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original. Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world.”

[Photo by The Kennedy Center]