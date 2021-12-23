Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Hits No. 1 (Again)

It’s official, holiday lovelies.

For the week ending December 25 (Christmas, duh), Mariah Carey’s signature hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has hit the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, up from the No. 2 spot last week.

It’s now the sixth week the flirty holiday favorite has held the top spot, the second time in 2021. It also hit No. 1 in 2019 and 2020.

Carey released the holiday song in October 1994, two days before Halloween. It has since earned Carey some $75 million in royalties. In 2020, the track topped ASCAP’s most-played holiday songs for the year. It currently has nearly a quarter of a billion streams on YouTube.

Earlier this month, on December 3, the song was certified Diamond for selling 10 million units. Leading to the question: who doesn’t love the song?

No one, that’s who! So, let’s enjoy it below. And afterward, let’s enjoy some of our other favorite original holiday tunes, from artists like Leslie Odom Jr. and Ariana Grande.

