Da Brat Opens Up About IVF Journey, Apologizes for Sperm Donor Comment 

Brat Loves Judy featuring hip-hop power couple Da Brat and Jessica “Judy” Harris-Dupart, has returned to WE tv for Season 3, where they bring fans along on their IVF journey. The “In Love Wit Chu” artist appeared on Tamron Hall on Thursday (May 11) to address a previous comment she made about a sperm donor on the television series.

During the reality show, the two got candid about their IVF journey and finding a sperm donor. While in a meeting with medical professionals, Da Brat pointed out that Dupart’s genetic markers were making the search for a Black doner challenging. The couple explained that they reviewed over a thousand options and narrowed it down to approximately 13.

“If you look like Jiminy Cricket – the one or two Black people I saw… that thing ain’t finna be looking like my child,” said Da Brat.

The rapper told the daytime host that her comment was “taken way out of context,” after she received backlash from angry viewers.

“Didn’t think it would be offensive to anybody,” she admitted. “I cracked jokes about almost everybody that I saw, that one just happened to make it in the show. I wasn’t trying to be mean or say anything negative about Black people.”

Da Brat continued, “I guess they thought it was funny, and I didn’t think it would bother anybody, or else I would have taken it out. I had no idea people were going to be so offended, but I meant no harm whatsoever. People take things and run with it. I’m like, ‘What?’ People who know me know that I didn’t mean any harm.”

After defending her statement, the rapper sincerely apologized to the Black community.

“If I offended anybody, I do apologize,” she declared. “It was a joke between me and my wife and the doctor, like, we joke like that, we play around, so it wasn’t meant to be offensive in any way.”

In late February, the couple announced they would welcome their first child. Initially, Da Bratt’s wife was going to carry the baby but ran into health complications during the egg retrieval procedure. Da Brat said she never imagined being a mother at 48.

“I never really wanted to have kids until I met her, until I came out of the closet and started living my life out loud and [was] able to share with the world who I love, and you know, what I love doing with the person I love,” she previously said on Good Morning America. “That made me want to just experience everything that you can get out of life.”

The two are now expecting a baby boy.

(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)