Daft Punk to Release ‘Homework’ 25th Anniversary Box Set

Despite announcing their split a year ago, mysterious pop band Daft Punk keeps working better, faster, harder, stronger…

On Tuesday (February 22), exactly a year after the band announced its split, Daft Punk surprised fans with an announcement of a new 25th-anniversary box set for their popular album, Homework.

The physical edition of the new box set will arrive on shelves on April 15. Check out the full track listing here below.

To celebrate the news, the band dropped a previously unreleased live show from December 17, 1997. On 2/22, the band unveiled the live show at 2:22 PM PST on the band’s Twitch channel. The concert was filmed at the Mayan Theater in Los Angeles during the group’s “Daftendirektour,” which was Daft Punk’s first concert tour.

According to Variety, the Homework 25th Anniversary Edition will include 15 remixes from the original album, nine of them previously unheard and unavailable on streaming services.

Fans can pre-order the box set HERE.

See complete track list here:

Disc 1: Homework – Original Album



01 Daftendirekt

02 WDPK 83.7 FM

03 Revolution 909

04 Da Funk

05 Phoenix

06 Fresh

07 Around The World

08 Rollin’ & Scratchin’

09 Teachers

10 High Fidelity

11 Rock’n Roll

12 Oh Yeah

13 Burnin’

14 Indo Silver Club

15 Alive

16 Funk Ad

Disc 2: Homework REMIXES

01 Around The World (I:Cube remix)

02 Revolution 909 (Roger Sanchez & Junior Sanchez Remix)

03 Around the World (Tee’s Frozen Sun Mix)

04 Around the World (Mellow Mix)

05 Burnin’ (DJ Sneak Main Mix)

06 Around the World (Kenlou Mix)

07 Burnin’ Ian Pooley cut up mix

08 Around The World Motorbass Vice Mix

09 Around The World (M.A.W. Remix)

10 Burnin’ (Slam mix)

11 Around The World (Original Lead Only)

12 Burnin’ (DJ Sneak Mongowarrier Mix)

13 Around The World (Raw Dub)

14 Teachers (extended mix)

15 Revolution 909 (Revolution A Capella)

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage