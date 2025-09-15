The Black Crowes Releasing 30th Anniversary ‘Amorica’ Box Set Featuring Rare Studio Recordings and Live Performances

The Black Crowes are preparing to offer up a deluxe 30th anniversary reissue of their third studio album, Amorica. The expanded version of the 1994 album will be released on November 14.

The box set will be issued as a five-LP vinyl collection and a three-CD package that, according to a press release “chronicles the band’s evolution through the songs that became Amorica.”

The deluxe reissue, which can be pre-ordered now, includes a new remaster of the original 11-track album and three B-sides. It also contains the newly created studio album Tallest, featuring nine newly mixed songs from The Black Crowes’ Tall sessions. Tall is an unreleased album the band recorded before Amorica that Chris and Rich Robinson decided to scrap because they were unhappy with the energy of the tracks.

In addition, the Amorica box set features a disc called The Marie Laveau Sessions, boasting seven previously unreleased studio tracks recorded by the Robinson brothers in October 1992 in New Orleans. Chris and Rich had written the songs during a soundcheck while on The Black Crowes’ High High the Moon Tour, and recorded them during an off day on the trek.

Rounding out the box set is a disc featuring the band performing four Amorica songs recorded live during a worldwide radio broadcast celebrating the album’s release. The performance took place at AIR Studios in London on October 25, 1994.

The Tallest album includes three previously unreleased recordings—“Bitter, Bitter You,” “Title Song,” and “Paris Song.” “Paris Song” is an instrumental that evolved into the Amorica track “Cursed Diamond.” “Bitter, Bitter You” has been made available as the first advance track from the Amorica box set.

The Robinson Brothers’ Statements About Amorica

A press release about the new reissue describes Amorica as “a raw, psychedelic love letter to freedom, brotherhood, and the uncompromising pursuit of art without permission.”

In a statement, Chris Robinson said, “Amorica was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms. It wasn’t about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts—and 30 years later, that’s still who we are.”

Added Rich Robinson, “The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music. That’s what Amorica represents—our belief in ourselves and in this band.”

More About Amorica

Amorica was released on November 1, 1994, and peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200. Three singles were released from the album, all of which reached the Top 10 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. “A Conspiracy,” “High Head Blues,” and “Wiser Time” peaked, respectively, at No. 5, No. 8, and No. 7.

Amorica was certified gold by the RIAA for sales of more than 500,000 copies in the U.S.

More About Vinyl Version the Amorica Box Set

The vinyl version of the Amorica box set comes packaged with a fanzine featuring an interview with the Robinson brothers in which they reflect on the making of the album. It also includes a 20-by-30-inch poster, a bumper sticker, and a slip mat.

The Black Crowes’ Upcoming Performance Plans

The Black Crowes currently only have three confirmed upcoming concerts. The shows are scheduled for September 26 at the Ocean’s Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland; September 27 in Bethel, New York; and November 7 at SEMA Fest in Las Vegas.

Chris Robinson also will be singing with The Joe Perry Project when the Aerosmith guitarist’s side band opens for The Who at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angles on Wednesday, September 17.

(Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)