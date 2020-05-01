Rising American singer ALITA calls Issaquah, WA, her hometown–one she shares with indie rock icons Modest Mouse. But this promising young artist has more in common with Oleta Adams, the soul great from her current location in nearby Seattle who sang all those amazing background vocals for Tears for Fears.



And like Ms. Adams, ALITA displays a formidable balance between R&B and the bleeding edge of modern pop on her song “Too Close,” which brings together her love for acts like India.Arie and JP Saxe with the innovative glitch of such groups as Radiohead and The 1975 to expel the hurt from a recent breakup.



“I had just gotten dumped, had a gaping hole in my chest, and needed to write to process what the hell had just happened,” she explains to American Songwriter. “This honestly wasn’t a song I thought would turn into a single, but contrary to what it had been inspired by, it was really fun to work on and ended up becoming one of my favorites.”



“Too Close” comes out on the heels of “Human Nature,” a song that, too, delves into the toxicity of unhealthy romantic behavior and the seeds of which get sown as children. Diving into her own history in a secluded space, she feels, provides her with the proper environment to allow her the strength to craft the lyrics to these songs.



“I find that distance gives me the clarity I need to write what I really mean,” she explains. “I’m always writing hooks, lyric and melody ideas, but I don’t typically sit down and dive into a song unless I’ve had some space. This song was different though. I wrote “Too Close” in the middle of a relationship falling apart in order to try and understand my partner’s perspective.”



As she continues woodshedding her own spin on a style that’s proven successful for such bonafide stars as Mabel McVey, Hasley and Solange Knowles, ALITA is hopeful “Too Close” will provide listeners a flavorful taste of what’s ahead on her forthcoming debut LP.



“I want people to feel like the sun’s out and they’re driving down the coast,” she tells American Songwriter. “It’s easy to listen to and there’s intention behind the laid back production style. We’re in a crazy, unpredictable time right now so I hope this song gives people whatever feeling they’re missing. I’m not totally disillusioned, I know it won’t solve any of the major problems people are facing, but I just hope it makes people feel good.”



