Celisse Henderson turned heads backing R&B star Lizzo during her guest appearance on Saturday Night Live last year. The Oakland-raised, New York-based guitarist shredded emotive blues guitar licks over “Truth Hurts,” channeling blues pioneer Sister Rosetta Tharpe in style and performance.

Here, in a video filmed for D’Angelico Guitars Artist Sessions Series, Henderson reveals more of her true self, a singer/songwriter who cut her teeth in the smaller venues of Rockwood Music Hall and other Lower East Side NYC venues. “Undercover” plays on the silent interplay between a couple infatuated with each other, with Henderson strumming a percussive rhythmic pattern on her D’Angelico Deluxe SS.

The SS is an eye-catching, modern semi-hollowbody with a rich, full-bodied sound and many different tonal variations- from soft accompaniment, as Henderson’s playing reveals, to screaming rock leads or warm jazz phrasing. D’Angelico’s roster of players include Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, roots songwriter Shakey Graves, rising pop star and guitar phenom H.E.R. and acclaimed jazz player Kurt Rosenwinkel.

Henderson is working on a new release, which can be pre-ordered and supported with different package bundles here.