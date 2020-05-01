Dixie Chicks Do It Again With “Julianna Calm Down” Drop

The Dixie Chicks have done it again. Not without giving us a proper run-around, Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer released their second single, “Julianna Calm Down,” from the highly-anticipated, now postponed album, Gaslighter, yesterday on Instagram.



Much like their introductory single, the group had the internet second-guessing itself with the up-and-down-again posting. Last night around 7:00 PM EST the ever-vocal lead singer, Maines, explained the move in a since-deleted Instagram caption:



“So I hope a lot of you got to listen to our new song Julianna Calm Down before I was told I had to remove it immediately or the streaming sites would boycott our song. Welcome to America! Where you don’t get to control your art, self-expression, or creative whims. Corporations control that too. Apparently, in 5 more earth-shattering hours they will allow it. I’m currently seeking a new line of work. #notreadytomakenice”



Together, the first two singles suggest a thematic direction for Gaslighter, which has no announced release date. “Julianna Calm Down” funnels the fury from the title-track into empathetic counsel. Named for Emily Strayer’s Daughter, the comparatively restrained song reaches out to women everywhere, inspiring them down the forward path out of toxic relationships.



“Just put on, put on, put on your best shoes/ And strut the f— around like you have nothing to lose,” lead singer, Natalie Maines urges through Jack Antonoff’s characteristically pop-like production. The song, written like a letter, goes on to address “Harper,” “Eva,” “Katie,” “Juno,” “Yaya,” “Violet,” “Berta,” “Amelia,” and “Naomi.” These names reference all the daughters belonging to Strayer, her sister, and Macguire. The idea being that harmful relationships know no bounds. By opening up the conversation, stigma falls by the wayside, and healing may begin.



Many of the lyrics are dually meaningful through the lens of our current crisis. Maines, who vehemently disapproves of President Trump’s pandemic response sings “Breathe/ It’ll be OK/ I guess this is the time to remind you/ Sometimes what’s going through your head is just a temporary situation and light will soon be shed.”



On April 22, The Dixie Chicks had to break it to those who have already been waiting 14 years for them, that they will have to wait a little longer. Embracing frustration with humor and meme culture, they shared a video production similar to “Gaslighter.”



Today, the original album release day, the Chicks shared their song with a sincere message to satiate their disappointed fans. “We hope it makes you feel empowered, smile, and strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothing to lose,” the beloved trio offered. “We’ll strut through this time together.”



Watch the official lyric video for the Dixie Chicks’ latest release, “Julianna Calm Down,” below. Follow them on Instagram and Twitter for more hints about the impending Gaslighter.



