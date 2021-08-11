Daily Discovery: Roses & Revolutions Long For a Lost Feeling on “I Remember Dancing”

“Authentic.”

That’s how Alyssa Coco and Matt Merritt answered when they were asked to describe the music they make for their duo, Roses & Revolutions. “Regardless of the production or arrangement, the songs come from an authentic and honest place—that’s always the common thread.”

Typically landing somewhere between indie, alt-pop, and straight-up singer-songwriter, the tunes Coco and Merritt craft really do seem to be genuine extensions of their lives. A partnership in and outside of music (they got married just a few weeks ago), they spent the better part of 2020 exploring the depths of the human condition in the midst of a world-altering pandemic. Now, those tunes are finally coming out—on August 2, they debuted “I Remember Dancing,” the hauntingly beautiful lead single from their forthcoming EP, Midnight Monsters (due October 15 via Nettwerk Records).

“This song is about a feeling,” the duo tells American Songwriter via email. “You’re not sure if you lived it or dreamt it up, but you feel it just the same. It’s that thought in the back of your head that you’re so close to grabbing on to, but just miss it each time. Writing-wise, the song started as just some written-down thoughts, comments, and fragmented ideas. As more words were added to the notes, the story started taking shape. We like keeping the meaning somewhat vague, so everyone can have their own experience with the song.”

While the meaning might be on the mysterious side, the emotion displayed in “I Remember Dancing” is unmistakable. Coming to a climax two-thirds of the way in with reverb-ed vocal lines and a subdued, chilled-out beat, the expression of longing for old dreams is palpable… and for Coco and Merritt, that’s a pretty ideal feat. To them, offering a little bit of repose and solace is one of the best things music can do.

“We want people to hear this song and think of something or someone that they haven’t thought of in a long time,” they said. “Maybe it’s a speciﬁc day, place, or person. Maybe it’ll spark a dream you forgot about. As long as they feel something and maybe enter the R&R world for a few minutes.”

Roses & Revolutions’ new EP Midnight Monsters is out October 15 via Nettwerk Records—listen to the lead single “I Remember Dancing” below: