Dan + Shay Reveal They Almost Broke Up

For more than a decade, pop-country duo Dan + Shay have been giving us beautiful ballads that have captivated our hearts. From “Tequila” to ” “Speechless,” they have won three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Country Duo/Group performances throughout their career. But now, it was revealed that the duo nearly broke up last year.

Through an Instagram video titled “The Drive,” Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers showed a sneak peek of their relationship, recalling a moment in December 2021 when they both struggled with burnout after their The (Arena) Tour.

“I was in, like, the lowest low of my entire life,” Smyers revealed in the video. “Came off the road and I was like, ‘Man, I f–king hate music. I’m ready to quit.’”

Mooney went on to agree with his partner, saying that several struggles were affecting both their personal lives, as well as their marriages. “I could feel the separation, and I think there was little things between you and I that we never talked about. It was affecting everything. Not just our band,” Mooney shared.

“Like, my marriage, everything. I was in a really dark place. Especially at that point, I was drinking a lot. So those highs became really high, and the lows became really, really low,” Mooney continued.

The band revealed that following their tour, they didn’t speak to each other for a total of four months until they decided to get together in March of 2022. That’s when they talked out their problems and choose if they wanted to quit performing overall or continue their successful path. There they decided to give it another go, saying they were going to communicate better to improve their friendship.

“The thing that filled my cup the most was being in a room with you, making music together,” Smyers went on to tell Mooney. “One of the most important things that’s ever happened in my life was Dan + Shay. If we’re gonna keep going forever, let’s get ourselves right. Let’s have a gut check.”

Added Smyers: “I can feel the closeness of our relationship and our friendship when I listen back to the music. We are by far, a million times, the closest we’ve ever been. For so many reasons. But because we worked at it. That makes what we’re doing now infinitely sustainable. I could do this the rest of my life with you.”

“I don’t know where the destination is,” Mooney later said. “I don’t know where we’re going, but the lessons we learn along the way, it is the drive there, and I just think the accumulation of this journey has really taken us to this point because it’s changed our lives.”

With new music coming on the way, the duo is set to join The Voice for season 25, set to premiere next spring joining Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper.

