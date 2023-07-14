Dan + Shay Tease New Album, Release Single “Save Me The Trouble”

After a long-awaited two years, Dan + Shay are back! Just last week, the duo revealed they were going through a rough patch, and were even considering splitting up. In a short film titled, “The Drive,” Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney reflected on nearly breaking up, despite doing very well in the industry, receiving many accolades for their work. Unfortunately, despite their success, they revealed that at one point, they were both burnt out after their career demanded so much from both of them, physically and emotionally.

“I was in, like, the lowest low of my entire life,” Smyers said in the video. “Came off the road and I was like, ‘Man, I f–king hate music. I’m ready to quit.’”

“I could feel the separation, and I think there was little things between you and I that we never talked about. It was affecting everything. Not just our band,” Mooney went on to tell Smyers.

Luckily after sitting down and working things out after not speaking for four months, the duo is now stronger than ever with Smyers revealing, “I can feel the closeness of our relationship and our friendship when I listen back to the music. We are by far, a million times, the closest we’ve ever been. For so many reasons. But because we worked at it. That makes what we’re doing now infinitely sustainable. I could do this the rest of my life with you.”

Now, proving they are ready to take on the next chapter, the band has announced their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, set to be released on September 15th. Luckily for us, they decided to release their new single, “Save Me The Trouble,” along with the video, showcasing a new sound for the duo.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a song that I am this one,” Smyers said via a statement. “We wanted to have something that was a real moment, and when we started writing this, it felt like it could be something big. I wanted every section to build, and even in the second chorus, when you’re like, ‘Okay, there’s no way it could possibly get any crazier,’ then Shay takes off even further.”

Dan + Shay also went on to release two other songs from the upcoming album, “Heartbreak On The Map,” and their title track, “Bigger House,” as well as the music videos for both.

“Some of our records have been more pop- or hip-hop/R&B-infused. On this record, I wanted to make tracks that we could hop up at any bar anywhere with our live band and play the songs as they were recorded,” Smyers noted. “Ultimately, this music, this whole album, is something that I’ll be able to look back on in a decade or two and be really proud of the way it turned out.”

Dan + Shay are scheduled to play their new music on July 21 at the City Concert Series on TODAY. It was also recently announced they will be joining Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper on NBC’s The Voice for season 25.

