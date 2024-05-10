Carly Pearce Taps into Classic Country Sounds for Her Latest Single “Fault Line”

Carly Pearce is set to release her next album Hummingbird on June 7. So far, she has shared five songs from the upcoming collection including “We Don’t Fight Anymore” with Chris Stapleton, and more recently “My Place.” Today (May 10), she released the sixth sample from her upcoming release. See the official music video for “Fault Line” below.

Pearce took to social media last night to announce the song and tell her fans more about it. She called the track, “My little ode to the era of country music that made me fall in love with it.”

“When I was little, my grandpa bought me album sets from every decade of country music and told me to study it,” she recalled. “I fell in love with the early sounds and wrote this song as if I was an artist living in that time. I can’t help but hear Tammy and George singing it in my head,” she added.

Carly Pearce Taps Into Classic Country for “Fault Line”

Pearce had a hand in all stages of creating this song. She co-wrote it with Jordan Reynolds, Nicolle Galyon, and Shane McAnally. She also co-produced it with McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Electric and acoustic guitars, a soaring fiddle, and a strong backbeat lay the groundwork for Carly Pearce’s newest single. It’s the simple country formula that would make just about any genre purist admit that they are, in fact, still making “real” country music in Nashville.

In the song, Pearce sings about a tumultuous relationship. Take the chorus for example. In it, she sings We’re livin’ on a fault line / Right down the middle of this house. / Between the whiskey and the red wine / It’s like we’re standing on shaky ground. / It always hits about midnight. / Should probably go and find a for sale sign. / ‘Cause we’re livin’ on a fault line/ And the fault is always mine.

In the post, she says that she can hear George Jones and Tammy Wynette singing the song in her head. More than just the sound would fit the duo. To say that their short marriage was tumultuous would be an understatement. As a result, this song would fit them perfectly, especially in the latter stages of their careers, during their post-divorce joint tours.

