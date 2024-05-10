Here Are the Best Fans Reactions to Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s New Song “I Had Some Help”

Over the last few months, Post Malone teased fans with the idea that he wanted to break into country music. With fans rallying around the singer, he covered numerous hit country songs, but many waited for an original piece. Well, that wait is over thanks to Malone’s newest collaboration with Morgan Wallen on their new song “I Had Some Help.” While breaking into a new genre can be somewhat stressful, the song is already gaining high praise from fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in April, Malone shared a snippet of “I Had Some Help” on social media. Although only a little over 10 seconds long, the lyrics caused a firestorm online. Keeping them waiting, fans who attended Stagecoach received a special performance when Malone welcomed Wallen to the stage. While jealous that those in attendance got to hear the song first, now – every fan can listen to the song and watch the music video. With the song traveling across the airwaves, fans are already weighing in on “I Had Some Help.”

[RELATED: Fans Unearth Years Old Post Malone Tweet as His New Country Single Takes the Internet by Storm]

Fans Can’t Get Enough Of “I Had Some Help”

Looking at the comments, fans expressed their thoughts on the new song, writing, “Post Malone needs to drop a country album like NOW.” Another person added, “The fact Post Malone and Morgan Wallen are number one in UK iTunes Charts, praying this is the start of major radio stations to play country music.” Even the naysayers showered the duo with praise. “I really, really wanted to hate this new Morgan Wallen and Post Malone SO badly just to be a contrarian. But I’m afraid to admit that it is a f**king HIT. Happy Friday fellas!!!”

I really, really wanted to hate this new Morgan Wallen and Post Malone SO badly just to be a contrarian. But I’m afraid to admit that it is a fucking HIT. Happy Friday fellas!!!



-David (PhD, JD) — Sixers Dave (@OmahaBloke) May 10, 2024

For one fan, her love for both Malone and Wallen reached new levels after the song dropped. “@MorganWallen and @PostMalone could team up and drop a chair on me from a 6 story rooftop building and I would still be obsessed with their single.”

@MorganWallen and @PostMalone could team up and drop a chair on me from a 6 story rooftop building and I would still be obsessed with their single — Samantha Nichole (@allthingsby_sam) May 10, 2024

Finding himself facing felony charges after he allegedly threw a chair off a Nashville bar, Wallen continues to move forward, hoping to correct his mistake. His attorney, Worrick Robinson, attended a hearing on May 3. Giving an update, he told reporters, “This is obviously a very complicated case and it’s not going to resolve itself without subpoenas and witnesses. We’ll work on the case on our end and then Morgan will be here on August 15th. Several things can happen — we might have a hearing, we might settle the case or the case might be continued. Those are the options.” The attorney insisted, “We’re not required to enter a plea of any type.”

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)