Dan + Shay Tease New Album: “We’re So Proud of It” 

Country music fans itching for a new Dan + Shy are in luck as their wait is almost over.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney previously joined Audacy’s Katie & Company to dish on their forthcoming album. While remaining tight-lipped about the collection, the duo confessed that they are close to finishing in the studio.

“We’re nearing the end of this yet-to-be-announced album,” Smyers told the outlet. “It’s been a few years in the works. We don’t quite have all the details yet – we’re ironing them out as we go – but it’s definitely our best yet.”

The three-time Grammy Award winners continued to gush about the project and declared that they are eager for their listeners to hear it.

“We’re so proud of it, and I’m just so excited to get this out there to the people.” Smyers continued to explain. “We’re going to have new music by the end of the year, and I’m fired up for it.”

The collection will serve as their fifth studio album, which comes on the heels of their chart-topping 2021 LP, Good Things. The 12-song project features some of their biggest hits, such as “10,000 Hours” with Justin Bieber, “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” “Steal My Love,” and “You.”

Dan + Shay revealed they took a different approach when writing and recording their untitled project. The time off from touring allowed the duo to evaluate the process with a refreshing perspective.

“I can’t speak for both of us when I say this is the most fun we’ve had making an album,” confessed Mooney. “Usually, you have two or three months. I don’t want to say to throw it together because we’ve always taken our time. But, you just don’t have much time in between touring and running around all over the place. This is the first time we’ve really been able to take our time and try to make a cohesive project and really dive all the way in.”

The singers known for their chilling harmonizes, did not reveal a release date or additional information regarding the album. Since breaking into the scene in 2014, Dan + Shay has evolved into prolific songwriters.

“We’re in this really cool place in our life right now, where I think we’ve redefined what we see success as,” shared Mooney. “We’ve kind of thought of this project as we’re going to make the album that we want to make and speak from our heart, sing what we know, and not try to be anything other than just unapologetically Dan + Shay.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM