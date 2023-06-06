Bad Bunny Says Social Media Hiatus Allowed Him to “Breathe Better”

Fans who keep close tabs on Bad Bunny may have recognized his silence on social media. The Puerto Rican rapper said the hiatus was intentional and beneficial to his overall health.

Videos by American Songwriter

Spotify’s most-streamed global artist sat down with People to discuss the perks of stepping away from social networking. Since the release of his Latin trap debut, “Soy Peor” in 2017, Bad Bunny garnered an engaging fanbase on social media with 45.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

In 2022, the artist was one of many who cleared out their Instagram feed. Like Jennifer Lopez, Lil Nas X, Drake, and Rihanna, Bad Bunny deleted all the posts from his official account – without any rhyme or reason. In the interview, the hitmaker spoke out about the decision.

“I’ve done it several times, and when I come back to social media, I ask myself, ‘Why did I come back?'” Bad Bunny told the publication, referring to his social detox. “The truth is that every time I close my phone for a long period of time like a week – and there have been occasions where I’ve managed to stay off for a month – that’s when I feel best.”

When he’s not looking down at his phone, he’s being present in the moment. He said that it allows him to get “outside.”

“I even breathe better,” he declared.

Although the “Coco Chanel” singer would like to stay far away from social media, he understands that it’s part of life and vital to his career.

“But at the end of the day, going on social media is inevitable,” the musician pointed out. “Even if it’s for one minute.”

In May, the platinum-selling performer returned to the web with a selfie saying, “Hola todo bien?” which translates to “Hello, everything ok?”

He followed up the unexpected post with the “Where She Goes” music video, asking fans if they “heard it” in Spanish.

“Where She Goes” is Bad Bunny’s latest release. Upon debut, the Spanish track peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global 200 chart.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic