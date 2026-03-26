Grammy-Winning Country Icon Is Now a NASCAR Team Owner

Darius Rucker is adding a new position to his resume. The country singer has invested in NASCAR team Legacy Motor Club, becoming a co-owner in the organization.

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“Darius is someone who understands the power of connection—with fans, with communities and through storytelling,” Jimmie Johnson, the owner of Legacy Motor Club, said in a press release. “What he’s built in music, the authenticity he brings to everything he does aligns directly with who we are as a club. We’re excited to welcome him into Legacy and to build something meaningful together.”

Rucker, a lifelong NASCAR fan, is likewise excited about his latest venture, calling it “cool” in a statement.

“You know how much I love motorsports,” he said. “You know how much I’ve loved NASCAR for years, so this is pretty cool for me.”

Darius Rucker’s New NASCAR Role

With the move, Rucker is helping to strengthen the club’s commitment to growth and innovation. He is also helping to expand its cultural footprint, Legacy Motor Club said.

Rucker’s addition to the team brings a unique perspective as the club “continues to build a modern motorsports brand rooted in heritage and driven by the future.”

In his new role, Rucker will “collaborate with the organization on select initiatives that bridge sports, music and fan engagement.” He will also support the club’s continued business and brand development.

Rucker’s addition is one example of the club’s broader vision of bringing new voices and perspectives into NASCAR. It is also part of NASCAR’s evolution of how teams connect with fans on and off the track.

“From day one, this has been about building a club that people want to be part of,” Johnson said. “Darius brings a different lens, a creative mindset and a passion for people that will help us continue to grow in new ways.”

Rucker isn’t the only person joining the team. Legacy Motor Club plans to announce a portfolio of additional investors in the near future.

The club currently competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Erik Jones in the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE and John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE. Additionally, Johnson competes in select events in the No. 84 entry.

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