Daryl Hall Extends 2022 Tour

Legendary songwriter and performer Daryl Hall has extended his popular 2022 tour with new dates spanning October through December.

The tour is billed as Hall’s retrospective BeforeAfter Tour. The new leg of dates begins November 19 in Syracuse, New York, and includes stops in Ann Arbor, Milwaukee, St. Louis, and more. See below for the full list of remaining dates.

Fans can purchase tickets for the new dates starting September 23 at 10 a.m. local time HERE.

Hall will be supported by special guest Todd Rundgren on all the new dates.

The news of the eight new gigs follows a summer of sold-out shows for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. His current tour is his first solo tour in over a decade and comes in support of his album, BeforeAfter, his first-ever solo retrospective.

Of the retrospective LP, Hall told American Songwriter, “Well, I obviously had this whole body of work that I haven’t really performed other than at Live from Daryl’s House. I do a lot of these songs on the Live from Daryl’s House show, which is one of the reasons I started Live from Daryl’s House, so there would be an outlet for me to have to play all my music, not just the music I write for Hall & Oates. I consider what I do outside of that as just as important to me. I have a long history of working with various people and I want to bring it out there, you know? Have the world hear it and all those things.”

Hall’s tour launched April 1 with stops in New York City at Carnegie Hall and in Nashville at the Ryman Auditorium.

Hall’s first-ever solo retrospective, BeforeAfter, was released by Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment. Compiled and sequenced by Hall, the two-disc set features thirty tracks spanning all five of his solo albums, from the 1980s Robert Fripp-produced Sacred Songs through Laughing Down Crying in 2011.

Additionally, the collection features six never-released performances from the pathbreaking web and television series Live From Daryl’s House. Fans can purchase the album HERE.

Hall’s Upcoming Shows

October 1 – Tilles Center Concert Hall – Brookville, NY ^

November 19 – The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater – Syracuse, NY ^

November 21 – Michigan Theater – Ann Arbor, MI ^

November 23 – DeVos Performance Hall – Grand Rapids, MI ^

November 25 – The Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI ^

November 27 – The Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI ^

November 29 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN ^

December 1 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO ^

December 3 – The Aiken Theatre – Evansville, IN ^

Photo Credit: Stuart Berg / Shorefire Media