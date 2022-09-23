Seth Avett Announces New Solo Album, ‘Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown’

Seth Avett, one-half of the acclaimed Americana duo The Avett Brothers, has announced an upcoming 10-track solo album, Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown.

The new album is set to drop on November 4. Fans can pre-order the project HERE.

The new work, which was announced Friday (September 23), is a tribute to one of Avett’s musical idols, midwestern songwriter Greg Brown, the son of a Pentecostal preacher who, through a five-decade career, released 27 albums.

Co-produced by Avett and Grammy-winning producer, engineer, and mixer Dana Nielsen (Bob Dylan, Neil Young), the record captures the spirit, sincerity, and characters that populate Brown’s best songs.

“When I heard Greg Brown’s music, it opened the door to a world of songwriting inspiration,” says Avett. “Since then, I’ve been connecting to the arc of a man’s life and his story. It’s laid bare the simultaneous nature of the entire human experience in a way. With this record, I just hope listeners get an introduction to Greg Brown, and for anyone who can enjoy it, I hope it’s a bridge into a place that otherwise perhaps they wouldn’t have walked into.”

To celebrate the news, Avett released the debut single from the album, “Good Morning Coffee,” which fans can check out below.

And Avett will open the upcoming Avett Brothers show at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre on the album’s release day with a special Greg Brown-Centric set.

“Pulling from Avett’s favorite songs across Brown’s vast repertoire, the album touches on the simple human experiences that Brown is so known for bringing to life—trustworthiness, sincerity, intimacy, and surprising familiarity—highlighted by Avett’s rich voice and his precise, shimmering acoustics.”

Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown follows The Avett Brothers’ 2020 acclaimed album, The Third Gleam, and Avett’s solo outing, IV, which find him in equally stripped-down settings exploring the light and shadows of his own personal stories.

Seth Avett Sings Greg Brown Tracklist:

The Poet Game Good Morning Coffee Just a Bum You Drive Me Crazy I Slept All Night by My Lover My New Book Laughing River Telling Stories The Iowa Waltz Tenderhearted Child

Photo courtesy Shore Fire Media