Daryl Hall Set to Release New Solo Retrospective LP, Tour With Todd Rundgren

Today, January 24, legendary songwriter and performer Daryl Hall announced that he will be releasing a new solo retrospective, BeforeAfter, and will follow that up with a solo tour with artist Todd Rundgren.

Hall, who is one-half of the best-selling duo of all time, Hall & Oates, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will release the retrospective on April 1 as a two-disc set. The collection will span all five of his solo records, from Sacred Songs (1980) to Laughing Down Crying (2011).

The collection will also include never-released recordings from the popular web-television series, Live From Daryl’s House. Those performances will feature Todd Rundgren, Dave Stewart, and more artists.

“I picked this collection of songs from my solo albums because I feel they encapsulate certain periods of my career,” Hall said in a press release. “It also shows the diversity of working with collaborators like Robert Fripp or Dave Stewart. And, having some tracks from LFDH on it, really makes the compilation complete.”

Upon releasing the two-disc collection, Hall will begin a solo tour on April 1 that will also feature Rundgren. That tour will include stops at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville (see full list below).

And for an example of Hall’s series, Live From Daryl’s House, check the tweet below from the series’ social media handle, which reads, “#LFDH with Tommy Shaw of @STYXtheBand. Watch the full episode on our website today. http://livefromdarylshouse.com.”

#LFDH with Tommy Shaw of @STYXtheBand. Watch the full episode on our website today.https://t.co/OkbUQCT4YQ pic.twitter.com/8FggYrNh1o — Live From Daryl's House (@LFDHcom) January 11, 2022

Before After Track list:

Disc One:

1. Dreamtime

2. Babs and Babs

3. Foolish Pride

4. Can’t Stop Dreaming

5. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart

6. Someone Like You

7. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)

8. Sacred Songs

9. Right as Rain

10. Survive

11. North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery

12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)

13. NYCNY

14. What’s Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two:

1. Love Revelation

2. Fools Rush In

3. I’m in a Philly Mood

4. Send Me

5. Justify

6. Borderline

7. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You

8. Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)

9. The Farther Away I Am

10. Why Was It So Easy

11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren

12. Cab Driver

13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)

14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)

15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)

16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)

Daryl Hall East Coast Tour Dates

April 1 – Auditorium Theatre – Chicago, IL ^

April 3 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN ^

April 5 – Atlanta Symphony Hall – Atlanta, GA ^

April 7 – MGM Northfield Park – Northfield, OH ^

April 9 – The Met Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA ^

April 11 – Orpheum Theatre – Boston, MA ^

April 14 – Carnegie Hall – New York, NY ^

April 16 – The Theatre at MGM National Harbor – National Harbor, MD ^

^ w/ Todd Rundgren

Photo Courtesy of Shore Fire Media.