Yusuf/Cat Stevens announces CatSong Festival, a live YouTube broadcast in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his classic 1970 albums Tea For The Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon. The event, scheduled for December 5, features more than 40 artists, including Dave Matthews, Jack Johnson, HAIM, Feist, Passenger, Brandon Boyd of Incubus, James Morrison and more performing hits from the legendary singer/songwriter’s catalog.

“It’s great to see and hear these covers of my songs given new life,” Yusuf said in a statement. “There’s no better honor for a songwriter than to have his songs performed by talented musicians with such love and sincerity. Thank you.”

CatSong Festival

The full list of performers includes Dave Matthews, Brandon Boyd of Incubus, Jack Johnson, HAIM, Passenger, Andy Allo, James Morrison, Imelda May, Feist, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Matt Sweeney, Ron Sexsmith, Eliane Correa & Fedzilla, Hamza Namira, Ariel Posen, Mimi Naja, Vintage Trouble, The Brothers Landreth feat. Murray Pulver, Mary Spender, Mollie Marriott, Jason Kerrison, Matt Costa, Sad13, Ruby Waters & Debbie Bechamp, Braison Cyrus, Cinzia & The Eclipse, Mark Diamond, The Lucky 13s, Laura Sheeran & Brian Bolger, Bonnie Laughton Kora, Noah Kahan, Parker Gispert, The Heartstrings Project, Leoni Jane Kennedy and more TBA.

Watch the CatSong Festival December 4 at 12 am PST/ 8 pm GMT at Yusuf’s YouTube page.

Cat Stevens Tea For The Tillerman 2-CD Deluxe Edition

Tea For The Tillerman was reimagined this past September with newly recorded, reimagined versions by Yusuf, released as Tea for the Tillerman².

Both the original Tea For The Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon receives the deluxe treatment reissue on December 4 with 50th anniversary Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition box sets. Mona Bone Jakon will include 24 previously unreleased songs, and Tea for the Tillerman will feature a further 21 unreleased tracks alongside a host of other rarities. Both are due for release December 4 via A&M/UMe.

Mona Bone Jakon Super Deluxe Edition

Mona Bone Jakon includes a new 2020 remastered version on CD, and a new 2020 Mix by David Hefti on CD and LP. The Super Deluxe Edition also includes an exclusive third CD of previously unreleased demos, and a fourth CD featuring 18 live performances from 1970/71. The 2020 remaster was completed at Abbey Road Studios, and was overseen by original album producer, Paul Samwell-Smith.

This 50th anniversary set is completed with a live 12” etched vinyl EP of the rare audience recording of “Live At Plumpton Jazz & Blues Festival” from August, 1970, and with a Blu-ray disc featuring the original promo video of “Lady D’Arbanville,” plus eight live TV performances, and the HD audio of the new Mona Bone Jakon 2020 Mix. There’s also a selection of memorabilia including the Island Records press kit, two Island press photos, a replica 1970 Plumpton Jazz and Blues flyer, a Cat Stevens tour sticker and “dustbin” greetings card and pop art print in a card envelope.